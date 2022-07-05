Food News: Parable Debuts Downtown Coffee Shop; Marshall’s Shutters in Grandview

Openings & Announcements

Parable, a gratuity-free coffee shop launched by three friends during the pandemic, officially makes its debut in a new storefront at 149 S. Hight St. on Friday, July 8. The coffee shop replaces Nosh on High. Before moving Downtown, Parable first got its start in October 2020 as a pop-up working out of Comune on Parsons Avenue.

There’s a new hotel restaurant in town. Bar Cicchetti by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani (a Top Chef alum) is now open on the ground floor of the iconic Westin Great Southern hotel at 310 S. High St. The contemporary Italian dinner menu features shareables such as arancini, meatballs, pizzas and mussels. Fresh pastas, lamb shank and seafood entrées round out the menu. Bar Cicchetti is now open for breakfast and dinner, with lunch coming soon.

Chris Crader, the owner of Harvest Pizzeria and Harvest Bar + Kitchen (see below), has opened a breakfast and lunch spot at the historic Granville Train Station, located at 425 S. Main St. The new eatery, Station, offers espresso drinks, breakfast sandwiches, overnight oats and baked goods from Crader’s Granville Bread Co. Station’s lunchtime menu features salads, a patty melt and a fried chicken sandwich. Station is currently open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant scene in the Licking County village of Granville has seen a variety of changes of late, which we wrote about here.

A franchise location of DiCarlo’s Pizza, a popular purveyor of Ohio Valley-style pies, is having its soft opening at 20 S. State St. in Westerville.

Temporary Closings

Harvest Bar + Kitchen in Clintonville suffered a fire over the weekend at 2885 N. High St. According to a post on the restaurant's social media accounts, no staff or guests were harmed and owner Chris Crader plans to reopen the neighborhood restaurant as soon as possible.

Closings

Marshall’s Restaurant & Bar (1105 W. First Ave.) shut down last week after 37 years in business in Grandview. The owners, Matt or Shannon Marshall, announced their decision to retire from the restaurant industry on social media; they intend to focus full time on their tree-trimming business. The restaurant space is currently for sale.