Food News: Rockmill for Sale; Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. Coming to Ohio

Erin Edwards and G.A. Benton

Openings & Announcements

Five franchise locations of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., a Michigan-based roaster, are in the works for Central Ohio thanks to Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.). The growing coffee shop chain specializes in single-origin coffee beans sourced from Yemen, which boasts one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world, as well as qishr (aka coffee cherry tea) made from the dried skins of coffee cherries. Qamaria also offers Yemeni-style pastries and espresso drinks. Locations and a timeline for the new coffee shops have yet to be announced, though Gabbar has scouted spaces in Downtown Columbus, Hilliard and Powell. Qamaria currently has four storefronts in Michigan, with more coming to Michigan, Illinois and Texas.

Want to buy an idyllic brewery? Lancaster-based Rockmill Brewery is for sale, according to a report from Columbus Business First. Though the business remains open, it appears to be the end of an era for the Belgian-style brewery, founded in 2010 by brewer Matthew Barbee on a former horse farm. The sale comes not long after Barbee’s decision to shutter Bandit, Rockmill’s Brewery District pizzeria that had been a much-lauded restaurant known as Rockmill Tavern prior to the pandemic. The 23-acre farm property, which includes a renovated farmhouse, chapel, brewery and a new taproom, is listed at $6.75 million, according to an MLS listing.

Law Bird (740 S. High St.) has launched a new happy hour, taking place 4:30-6:30 Tuesday through Sunday. Daily deals include $8 classic cocktails and $9 beer and sidecar combos. The first five people in the door each day can draw from the bar’s $5 classic cocktail roulette wheel.

Events

Individual tickets are still available for Eat Up Columbus, the annual fundraiser for Freedom a la Cart, which works to empower survivors of human trafficking. This year’s event takes place Saturday, July 30 (World Day Against Trafficking in Persons), on the rooftop of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum at 300 W. Broad St. The outdoor event will feature a silent auction of art made by survivors, hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants, a signature cocktail, two drink tickets and music. Purchase tickets to Eat Up Columbus here.

The Columbus Summer Wine Festival (Whitehall Edition), will take place 2-7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at The Kelley Green, 105 Norton Park Drive in Whitehall. The festival features wine samples, food trucks, artisans and music. Get your tickets here.