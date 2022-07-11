Food News: Melt Closes in Short North; Can't Believe It’s Vegan Opens in Westerville

Openings & Announcements

A new pizzeria is now serving both Columbus-style and New York-style pizza in Dublin. Black Dog Pizzeria opened Friday at 5923 Karric Square Drive, formerly Carlucci's Pizzeria. Stromboli, subs, wings and sandwiches round out the menu.

Can’t Believe It’s Vegan held the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location on Saturday at 584 W. Schrock Road in Westerville. Clayton Freeman’s eatery started as a delivery-only business, operating out of the Food Fort. CBIV offers a menu of plant-based sandwiches (like the vegan BLT), plus salads, rice bowls and pastas.

In case you missed it, Jhalpi Kitchen & Bar opened recently at 859 Windmiller Drive inside the Nepali-owned market GN International Grocery in Pickerington. The menu includes Nepalese dishes such as thali, momos, thukpa and sekuwa as well as Indian staples like aloo gobi, palak paneer, chicken tandoori and a variety of lamb, chicken and goat curries.

For those who follow the Yellow Springs food scene, the vegan eatery Greene Canteen (which shares owners with Brezel in the North Market) has closed. The restaurant has been sold to Miguel Espinosa, who plans to open a poke restaurant at the location. Espinosa also owns Miguel’s Tacos in Yellow Springs.

Just in time for summer, Dream Dips Ice Cream opened last month at 17 Main St. in Newark. Dream Dips offers a variety of ice cream flavors, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and loaded milk shakes.

Closings

Cleveland-based Melt Bar and Grilled has closed one of its two Central Ohio locations permanently. “It’s been nine great years in the Short North,” said owner Matt Fish in a press release. “However, with very difficult staffing challenges, major cost increases and other new issues to navigate in the post-pandemic world, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close the Melt Short North location.” According to the release, all other Melt and locations in Ohio, including one at Easton, will remain open.