Food News: City Winery Coming to The Fort; Marvin’s Opening Soon

Openings & Announcements

New York-based City Winery will soon bring its mix of music, wine and food to The Fort, a collection of offices and retail spaces in an industrial complex at 2108 S. High St. on the city’s South Side. Featuring live music, a 150-seat restaurant and wine made on-site, City Winery replaces Via Vecchia Winery, which has relocated to Reynoldsburg. Launched in 2008 by owner Michael Dorf, City Winery has expanded to more than 10 locations, including Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and Pittsburgh, with more on the way. The Dispatch has more about City Winery here.

The historic Brewery District building that most recently housed Basil Thai Restaurant has a new occupant. Marvin’s Restaurant & Lounge, serving American fare, is expected to debut next month at 460 S. Front St.

Galena-based Sticky Fingers Ice Cream Parlor will unveil its second shop starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in Kilbourne. The new Delaware County ice cream shop is located at 3967 Main St., part of the Kilbourne Project.

Blue Santa Mexican Grill opened recently at 1025 Polaris Parkway, featuring a wide-ranging menu that includes tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, chimichangas and plenty of margaritas.

Dan Varga’s The Hungarian Butcher (2177 W. Dublin-Granville Road) has launched a ready-to-eat menu, available for carryout from the Linworth butcher shop Tuesdays through Fridays. Highlights include Hungarian eats such as cabbage rolls, chicken paprikash, lecsó (pepper stew) and more. Check out the menu here.

The popular Kenny Centre eatery Sushi Ten (1159 Old Henderson Road, next to Tensuke Market) has reopened after a renovation.

Johnstown’s Ghostwriter Public House (49-1/2 S. Main St.) is back in business after a temporary shutdown to give its staff a break, followed by a fire on July 10.

Closings

Steubenville-based DiCarlo’s Pizza has closed its longest running pizzeria in Central Ohio, located at 4142 Main St. in Hilliard. The Ohio Valley-style pizzeria has two newer locations in Westerville and Italian Village.

Events

The annual Jazz & Rib Fest returns this weekend to Downtown Columbus. The free festival runs Friday through Sunday, July 22-24, along the Scioto Mile riverfront and features 20 vendors serving barbecued ribs, live music on three stages, beer from Jackie O’s Brewery and more. The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. each day. Learn more about Jazz & Rib Fest here.