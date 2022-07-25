Food News: HillGarten Makes Debut; New Seafood Spot Opens in Delaware

Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

Erin Edwards
Columbus Monthly
HillGarten is now open at 4131 Main St. in Old Hilliard.

Openings & Announcements

HillGarten, a German-themed restaurant and beer garden, debuted Saturday at 4131 Main St. in Old Hilliard. Ohio beers feature prominently at HillGarten, along with a giant Bavarian-style pretzel, sausage charcuterie, hummus and a variety of handhelds on semolina rolls. A small kids' menu is also available.

The latest concept from chef Josh Dalton, Cove, A Seafood Joint, opened quietly on Friday in downtown Delaware. The Southern-accented seafood restaurant is Dalton’s third venture to occupy 15 E. Winter St., a space that once housed Veritas Tavern and Speck Italian Eatery. (Both of those restaurants have since moved to Downtown Columbus, with Speck’s opening imminent.) Menu items at Cove include a wedge salad, lobster roll, tuna tostada, mussels, New York strip steak and a seafood boil featuring lobster, king crab, shrimp, mussels, clams, potatoes and corn. 

Closings

The breakfast-focused food truck Mersh’s Breakfast Café will shut down permanently at the end of July, according to an announcement on the truck’s Instagram account

According to a message posted on its website, the wine bar DeVine Tastings & Dining has closed at 958 N. High St., citing the challenges of running a business during the pandemic. DeVine took over the space in 2020 from an Indianapolis-based wine shop called Tastings.  

Events

The Taste of New Albany, an annual event presented by the New Albany Chamber of Commerce, takes place 5-10 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Rose Run Park (6349 E. Dublin-Granville Road). This seated event showcases New Albany-area restaurants, caterers and specialty food vendors, plus music, beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Register here