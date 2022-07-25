Food News: HillGarten Makes Debut; New Seafood Spot Opens in Delaware

Openings & Announcements

HillGarten, a German-themed restaurant and beer garden, debuted Saturday at 4131 Main St. in Old Hilliard. Ohio beers feature prominently at HillGarten, along with a giant Bavarian-style pretzel, sausage charcuterie, hummus and a variety of handhelds on semolina rolls. A small kids' menu is also available.

The latest concept from chef Josh Dalton, Cove, A Seafood Joint, opened quietly on Friday in downtown Delaware. The Southern-accented seafood restaurant is Dalton’s third venture to occupy 15 E. Winter St., a space that once housed Veritas Tavern and Speck Italian Eatery. (Both of those restaurants have since moved to Downtown Columbus, with Speck’s opening imminent.) Menu items at Cove include a wedge salad, lobster roll, tuna tostada, mussels, New York strip steak and a seafood boil featuring lobster, king crab, shrimp, mussels, clams, potatoes and corn.

Closings

The breakfast-focused food truck Mersh’s Breakfast Café will shut down permanently at the end of July, according to an announcement on the truck’s Instagram account.

According to a message posted on its website, the wine bar DeVine Tastings & Dining has closed at 958 N. High St., citing the challenges of running a business during the pandemic. DeVine took over the space in 2020 from an Indianapolis-based wine shop called Tastings.

Events

The Taste of New Albany, an annual event presented by the New Albany Chamber of Commerce, takes place 5-10 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Rose Run Park (6349 E. Dublin-Granville Road). This seated event showcases New Albany-area restaurants, caterers and specialty food vendors, plus music, beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Register here.