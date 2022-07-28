Food News: Fukuryu Ramen Opens in Polaris; Portia's Diner Shuts Down

Openings & Announcements

Today, Fukuryu Ramen officially opened its newest location at 2029 Polaris Parkway, formerly Carfagna’s Kitchen. That makes three Central Ohio locations for the ramen shop owned by Jeff Tsao, a past Columbus Monthly Tastemaker. After founding Fukuryu in Melbourne, Australia, Tsao (whose parents owned Kahiki Supper Club) returned to his hometown and opened his first Central Ohio ramen shop on Lane Avenue in 2016, followed by a Bridge Park location the next year.

Closings

Portia's Diner, Clintonville’s plant-based greasy spoon, is shutting its doors on July 30 after two-and-a-half years, according to a report by ThisWeek News. Its sibling vegan restaurant from owner Portia Yiamouyiannis, Portia’s Café, is still open at 4428 Indianola Ave.

According to a note on its website, Woody’s Wing House (1844 Hilliard-Rome Road) in Hilliard has closed permanently "due to ongoing staffing shortages and unforeseen financial challenges." The flagship location of Woody’s remains in business at 161 E. Campus View Blvd. in Worthington.

Events

The Columbus Food & Wine Festival takes place July 29-30 at Goodale Park, featuring wine samples, live music, chef demos and more. A basic “wine package” includes a souvenir wine glass, four wine samples and two glasses of wine for $32.99. Learn more here.

The Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Fest returns July 30, featuring more than 35 food trucks plus live music, arts, crafts and beer from Whitehall’s own 2 Tones Brewing Co. and Buzzsaw Brewing Co. Some of the participating food vendors include Dave’s Caribbean Food, Fork in Nigeria, Shrimp Lips Seafood, Schmidt’s Sausage Truck, Taesty’s and others. The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday on South Yearling Road between Etna Road and Langley Avenue. Learn more at whitehallfoodtruckfest.com.