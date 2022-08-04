Food News: Koshi Brings Korean Fare and Sushi to Saraga; Woodhouse Vegan Expands

Openings & Announcements

The city’s latest Korean eatery, Koshi, has opened inside Saraga International Grocery (1265 Morse Road). The sit-down restaurant, located near the Saraga registers, serves traditional Korean dishes such as hot stone bibimbap, japchae and jjamppong as well as a variety of sushi rolls. Koshi is open 11 a.m-7 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

The second location of Woodhouse Vegan is in the midst of its soft opening at 19 W. Russell St., which was most recently Boxwood Biscuit Co. The vegan café will offer a limited menu of baked goods and coffee on Saturday mornings for the next few weeks until the location expands its hours.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the Korean fried chicken eatery CM Chicken (which we reviewed here) is preparing to expand in Central Ohio. CM Chicken’s first location opened last fall at Henderson Road and now two more storefronts are in the works for 1510 Cross Creek Blvd. in Pickerington (most recently home to The Crispy Coop) and 5947 S. Sunbury Road in Westerville (formerly Gena’s Restaurant).

The former Freshii space in Bexley is being replaced by a seafood boil concept called Noahla Cajun Seafood at 2510 E. Main St. No further details are available at this time.

Temporary Closings

Smokehouse Brewing Co. is struggling with staffing issues and will temporarily close Aug. 7, according to a notice on the brewery’s website. Smokehouse, which is located at 1130 Dublin Road, opened 25 years ago this month.

Events

Now celebrating its 56th year, the Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival returns Aug. 4-6 with food, beverages, arts, crafts, carnival rides, live entertainment and awards for the biggest tomato, tallest tomato vine and others. The festival takes place in Huber Park (1640 Davidson Drive, Reynoldsburg). To learn more about this year’s festival, visit reytomatofest.com.

Mark your calendars for the return of Ohio Pint Day. The annual fundraiser benefiting the Ohio Craft Brewers Association will take place Sept. 27 at more than 160 participating breweries across the state. This year’s limited-edition collectible pint glass, available for purchase at participating brewery taprooms, was designed by Juan Vergara, co-owner of Pulpo Beer Co. in Willoughby, Ohio. See a list of participating breweries here.