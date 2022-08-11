Food News: Ray Ray’s in Granville Switches Gears; Franklinton Gains a Market

Erin Edwards, with reporting by Jill Moorhead

Openings & Announcements

One of the most exciting restaurant openings of 2021 is switching gears. Ray Ray’s Meat + Three, the Granville spin-off of Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, is converting to the original, carryout-only Hog Pit format and menu. Chef James Anderson, the founder of Ray Ray’s, announced this week that the switch begins today, Aug. 11, and was prompted by “a long and thoughtful look” that the dine-in, meat-and-three format had placed on his team in a post-COVID environment. The barbecue restaurant, located at 1256 Columbus Road in Granville, is now the fifth Ray Ray’s Hog Pit in Central Ohio, including the original location—a food truck and smoker at Ace of Cups in the Old North. Anderson says dine-in seating will return to the Granville location in September.

Next month, friends Rasheedah Crawley and Tamieka Cobb plan to open Franklinton Market, a 1,250-square-foot market in the River & Rich development offering convenience items (such as snacks and sodas), basic grocery provisions as well as fresh sandwiches, wraps and take-and-go meals. Read more about Franklinton Market in Columbus Monthly’s forthcoming September issue.

The M at Miranova kitchen will be turning out meals again, just not the way we expected. Columbus Business First reports that the startup AndHealth, founded by Matt Scantland, will lease the commercial kitchen as part of its plan to provide nutrition services to patients. (AndHealth plans to move its offices into 2 Miranova Place this fall.) The flagship Cameron Mitchell restaurant for nearly two decades, M shuttered amid the pandemic in the spring of 2021.

Events

The Columbus Food Truck Festival (Hilliard Edition) will bring together more than 50 food trucks from across Ohio and the Midwest Aug. 19-21 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. Admission is $5 per person for a single-day ticket or $10 per person for all three days. Purchase tickets at columbusfoodtruckfest.com. Participating trucks include: Amish Country Donuts, Cousins Maine Lobster, Cupzilla, Fork in Nigeria, Island Noodles, Machete Taqueria, NAICCO Cuisine, Pizza Cottage, Rime Time Pops and more.

Bonifacio (1577 King Ave.) is celebrating its sixth anniversary this week with the release of a new happy hour menu featuring a cocktail and two Filipino courses (such as fried bok choy and chicken inasal) for $20. Happy hour takes place 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The birthday celebration ends with Manila Nights, a karaoke and late-night eats event taking place Saturday, Aug. 13, to benefit The Ohio Jubilee Fund. Learn more about Manila Nights here.