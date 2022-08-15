Food News: The Pit Returns to Budd Dairy; Simply Honest Café Opens

The Pit BBQ Grille is making a return engagement to Budd Dairy Food Hall’s rotating kitchen, Hatch, starting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Budd Dairy is located at 1086 N. Fourth St. in Italian Village, across from Seventh Son Brewing. The Pit slings barbecue and Southern sides at two other locations: 219 N. High St. in Clintonville and inside North Market Bridge Park at 6750 Longshore St.

Schumacher Place has a new breakfast and lunch option. Simply Honest Café has replaced Scrambler Marie’s at 567 E. Livingston Ave. The new eatery offers a small menu of breakfast and lunch staples such as avocado toast, lox on a bagel, hummus and veggie wrap and grilled chicken Caesar wrap. The café is currently open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for delivery and carryout, with dine-in coming soon.

The much-anticipated tasting room from Zen Bee Meadery is now in its soft-opening phase at 480 E. Wilson Bridge Road. You can sample Zee Bee’s meads or pick up bottles of the fermented brew from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Worthington tasting room.

Kitchen of Life, a culinary arts program for teens, recently celebrated its grand opening at 2525 E. Main St., formerly Bexley Premier Restaurant. The program, which is designed to teach social-emotional learning skills through culinary classes and training, was founded by Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann and his wife, Esther. Kitchen of Life was inspired by an Australian program called Our Big Kitchen, and expects 5,000 students to participate this year, according to a press release. Learn more at kolc.org.

Bravo Italian Kitchen has officially reopened its doors at 3000 Hayden Road, the first standalone location for the Columbus-based restaurant brand, following a fire that took place this spring, causing significant damage. The remodeled space seats more than 270 guests and offers an expanded patio with seating for 50 more guests.