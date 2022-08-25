Food News: Cleaver Closes; Bridge Park Adds Upscale Sushi Restaurant

Openings & Announcements

An upscale, 6,000-square-foot sushi restaurant named Song Lan is opening this fall in the former Hen Quarter space at 6628 Riverside Drive, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Yu Chen, who owns 1126 Restaurant in the Shorth North, is behind the new Bridge Park venture. The news comes soon after the announcement that Kintsugi Sushi Bar would be closing inside North Market Bridge Park. Kintsugi’s last day of business is Sunday, Aug. 28.

A new Somali restaurant called Sally’s Halal Grillrecently made its debut at 2649 Northland Plaza Drive, featuring a menu of malawah (Somali crepes), chicken suqaar, hilib ari (goat) and more. Sally’s replaces the Salvadoran restaurant El Sabor de mi Tierra.

A Moroccan restaurant, a rarity in Columbus, is opening soon in Downtown’s Lynn Alley.According to new signage and an active Instagram account, Toraya Moroccan Cuisine is replacing Aroma, a short-lived Mediterranean restaurant at 72 E. Lynn St. Menu items teased include mint tea and a variety of tagine dishes.

A franchise of Atlanta-based Esco Restaurant and Tapas is replacing Pub Mahone at 31 E. Gay St. this fall. The restaurant, which was founded by Tauheed K. Epps (aka the rapper 2 Chainz), serves a menu of American small plates, such as Buffalo chicken sliders, wings and calamari, plus entrees like blackened catfish, lamb chops and grilled lobster tails.

A third Wild Ginger Asian Fusion is now open in Central Ohio at 8591 Sancus Blvd. in Polaris. Wild Ginger has two other locations in Hilliard and Plain City.

Downtown’s iconic Peanut Shoppe, which has been closed since May for extensive building renovations, will reopen in November, according to a banner near the storefront at 21 E. State St.

Closings

Co-owner Tony Tanner announced last week that Cleaver, the sibling restaurant to Grandview’s The Butcher & Grocer, has closed at 1099 W. First Ave. After the butcher shop’s first sibling restaurant, a collaboration with chef Rick Lopez called The Old Spot, shut down in 2020, Tanner soon replaced it with Cleaver, a protein-focused restaurant with chef Jay Kleven running the kitchen. However, Cleaver was buffeted by pandemic-related challenges from the start. In positive news, The Butcher & Grocer Kitchen at East Market (212 Kelton Ave.) is still slinging high-quality burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches using the butcher shop’s pasture-raised meats and freshly baked bread.

The prepared food carryout Frank's Fish and Seafood Carryout (5249 Trabue Road) will close for good Saturday, Aug. 27, according to a post on the market’s social media accounts. The adjacent market, Frank's Fish and Seafood Market, will remain open.