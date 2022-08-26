Meet Columbus Monthly’s 2022 Food & Drink Tastemakers

G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker, Erin Edwards and Donna Marbury

A cozy cocktail lounge dishing up conservas and live jazz, a playful Korean street food stall, a Whitehall stalwart with an Ethiopian spin on burgers and a King-Lincoln bakery crafting bomboloni, biko and more. These are just some of the businesses represented in our 2022 class of Tastemakers, made up of 16 people who strive to make our dining and drinking scene more vibrant, inclusive and delicious.

Learn what makes each unique and pick up tips on their favorite dining and drink spots, podcasts and business advice in the profile stories.

“Tastemakers” is part of the August 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.