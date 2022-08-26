Meet Columbus Monthly’s 2022 Food & Drink Tastemakers
Our 2022 class of Tastemakers is made up of 16 people who strive to make the Columbus dining and drinking scene more vibrant, inclusive and delicious.
G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker, Erin Edwards and Donna Marbury
A cozy cocktail lounge dishing up conservas and live jazz, a playful Korean street food stall, a Whitehall stalwart with an Ethiopian spin on burgers and a King-Lincoln bakery crafting bomboloni, biko and more. These are just some of the businesses represented in our 2022 class of Tastemakers, made up of 16 people who strive to make our dining and drinking scene more vibrant, inclusive and delicious.
Learn what makes each unique and pick up tips on their favorite dining and drink spots, podcasts and business advice in the profile stories.
Isabella Bonello – Three Bites Bakery
Joe Bidinger and Nikhil Sharoff – Echo Spirits Distilling Co.
BJ Lieberman and Bronwyn Haines – Chapman's Eat Market and Ginger Rabbit Jazz Lounge
Sadaya Lewis – Modern Southern Table
Chelsea Rennie, Kyle Hofmeister, Rob Camstra and Nick Guyton – Gemüt Biergarten
Najmeddine Gabbar – Yemeni Restaurant
Raymond Kim – Koso Hae
Freweini Abraha, Winta Hayelom and Moses Hayelom – Flavor 91 Bistro
PJ Ford – The Light of Seven Matchsticks
“Tastemakers” is part of the August 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.