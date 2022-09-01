The Light of Seven Matchsticks to Close; The Bottle Shop is for Sale

Closings

The popular speakeasy with a long name, The Light of Seven Matchsticks, surprised its fans today by announcing its forthcoming closure. The speakeasy’s last day will be Sunday, Sept. 18, according to a post on the bar’s Instagram account. Located below its sister business in Worthington, Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza and Live Music at 5601 N. High St., the bar space will continue to host private events and pop-ups. In positive news, a new bar is in the works near Natalie’s second location in Grandview. Columbus Monthly recently named PJ Ford, the cocktail director at The Light of Seven Matchsticks, one of our 2022 Tastemakers.

After 25 years, the owners of The Lazy Chameleon in Powell have handed over the restaurant, bar and live music venue to new owners. The business reopens Thursday, Sept. 1, at 4028 Presidential Pkwy., according to an announcement from one of the new owners, Jermone Franz, who also owns Fenders Live Music & Spirits in Polaris. In the announcement, Franz pledged that changes to The Lazy Chameleon would be minimal. “We will be keeping the same great staff, front and back of the house, the same amazing bands, volleyball, euchre leagues and plan to add other fun leagues and events throughout the week.”

For Sale

The Bohemian bar and carryout The Bottle Shop (237 King Ave.) is up for sale, according to a new listing. The listing states that the owners (Barbara Reynolds and German Vasquez) are planning to relocate. The sale comes not long after a mass resignation of The Bottle Shop staff over the summer, in protest over management issues. That event was followed up in July by a cocktail pop-up event organized by former employees of The Bottle Shop and hosted at The Market: Food & Drink.

Openings & Announcements

The Buffalo, New York-based beer shop Fattey Beer Co. made its Ohio debut last month at 79 S. State St. in Uptown Westerville. Founded in 2017 by Nik Fattey, the bottle shop and taproom features more than 300 craft beers plus a small food menu of chicken sandwiches and pretzels for washing down draft beer. The new shop is open daily from noon to 10:30 p.m.

Veritas (11 W. Gay St.) has announced a new menu for the month of September. The Downtown restaurant’s Spanish Supper Club, a seven-course prix fixe dinner inspired by chef Josh Dalton’s travels, will run Sept. 6-Oct. 1. Reservations are now available at exploretock.com/veritas.

Events

The Obetz Zucchinifest, a four-day celebration of all-thingszucchini, takes place Sept. 2-5 at Fortress Obetz, located at 2015 Recreation Trail. The squash-themed festival features a parade, car show, pageant, live music and playful spins on fair food, including zucchini corn dogs, zucchini fries, zucchini funnel cake and more. You can find the schedule at obetzzucchinifest.com.

The North Market Wine Fest at Bridge Park, featuring a variety of winedistributors and wineries,is set to take place Sept. 16-17, 2022 at 6750 Longshore St. in Dublin. The price of admission includes entry for both days of the event, a souvenir wine glass, 10 tasting tickets and a $10 gift card for purchasing food at one of the market’s merchants. The festival's hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Purchase tickets online at northmarket.org.