Food News: Lucky’s Market Coming to Victorian Village; Red Rabbit Stages Comeback

Openings & Announcements

The local developer Casto announced this week that Lucky’s Market will anchor the redevelopment of Thurber Village shopping center on Neil Avenue, thus reintroducing a grocery to the Victorian Village neighborhood. The family-owned, 21,000-square-foot grocery will fill the void left by the Neil Avenue Giant Eagle, which has been closed since 2017. The Saltzman family, which owns Cleveland-based Dave’s Markets, acquired Lucky's Market locations in both Cleveland and Columbus in 2020, after Lucky’s filed for bankruptcy. “Our family has been in the grocery business in Northeast Ohio since 1930,” said Aaron Saltzman, vice president of Lucky’s Market, in an announcement. “As Buckeye alumni and former Columbus residents, we know and love the area. We were thrilled to begin to serve the Columbus market in 2020 with the acquisition of the Lucky’s Market in Clintonville. Now, we couldn’t be happier to be a part of the redevelopment of Thurber Village and bring a brand-new Lucky’s Market to this growing and thriving community.”

Red Rabbit Ramen, the ramen shop from owners Mike and Terry Ramsey, will celebrate its grand reopening Thursday, Sept. 15, at its new home—the Echo Spirits Distilling Co. patio at 985 W. Sixth Ave. Red Rabbit first landed in Columbus in fall 2020, serving delivery from a ghost kitchen. After a stint at Budd Dairy Food Hall, the business took an extended break and remerges this month sporting a new yatai cart—a wooden, Japanese-style food cart—from which Red Rabbit will serve several varieties of ramen as well as yakitori.

Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.), has announced the address of his first Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. location: 3221 Hilliard-Rome Road. Gabbar recently told Columbus Monthly that he plans to open five franchise locations of the Michigan-based coffee shop, which sells Yemeni-style coffee and pastries.

Last week, Columbus Business First reported that Hot Chicken Takeover will be taking over the former Rife’s Market space in Grandview, which was most recently Sweet Carrot. Since New York-based Untamed Brands purchased a majority stake in HCT last year, the Nashville hot chicken chain has opened a seasonal counter at Ohio Stadium and announced plans for a Lewis Center location.

Kitty Bubble Café & Bar recently opened at 5568 N. High St. in Worthington. The colorful café offers bubble tea, coffee, beer and wine, plus the chance to hang with some adorable and adoptable cats.

Staff Moves

As we reported last week, The Light of Seven Matchsticksin Worthingtonis closing Sept. 18. The bar’s creative cocktail director, PJ Ford, is landing in a good spot: Law Bird. Ford, who is one of this year’s Tastemakers, will be Law Bird’s new general manager.

Closings

On Wednesday, The Little Kitchen announced plans to close its stall at North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.) at the end of this month. In the announcement, owner Chloe Graffeo teased that this wasn't the last we'd hear from the vegan eatery. After starting out as a food truck, The Little Kitchen became one of the first vendors at the Dublin location of the North Market. The news follows the recent closure of another North Market Bridge Park vendor, Kintsugi Ramen Bar.

Curry Up Indian Grill (6181 Sawmill Road) has been reported as closed on Yelp and its phone number has been disconnected. Offering a fast-casual twist on Indian fare, Curry Up first opened in October 2016.