Bake Me Happy Prepares to Relocate; Jimmy Hoffa-Themed Bar Opens

Openings & Announcements

The casual neighborhood bar Missing Jimmy’s made its debut on Thursday at 55 S. High St. in historic Dublin. The owners of Meatball Mafia are behind the new Jimmy Hoffa-themed bar, which serves a selection of domestic and craft beers, a small liquor selection and Youngstown-inspired eats such as meatball subs and personal pizzas.

NOLA Daq Shack is opening soon beside its sister business, Creole 2 Geaux, inside East Market (212 Kelton Ave.). Currently in soft-opening mode, the New Orleans-inspired vendor offers a menu of milkshakes, nonalcoholic daiquiris and frosty sno-balls. Customers are welcome to spike their daiquiris thanks to a collaboration with onsite bars, The Railhouse and Switch. The grand opening is set for Sept. 17.

A new bubble tea and dessert shop called Hi Bubbles opened recently inside the Poke Bros. location at 1065 Gemini Place. Menu options include milk teas, fruit teas, Yakult (a probiotic dairy drink) and the shaved ice dessert bing soo.

The owners of The Little Bar have opened The Horseshoe Country Bar & More at 2159 N. High St., replacing the Campus burger joint Chop Shop.

Temporary Closings

Bake Me Happy’s Merion Village cafe and bakery at 106 E. Moler St. is now officially closed. The gluten-free bakery from owners Wendy Miller Pugh and Letha Pugh is in the midst of relocating to a new building at 500 E. Whittier St. Meanwhile, Bake Me Happy’s location at North Market Bridge Park remains open, though the menu is limited. A timeline for Bake Me Happy’s reopening at Whittier and Parsons has not yet been announced.

Events

The Taste of Dublin returns this month after a 2-year hiatus. The dining event takes place from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Dave Thomas Conference Center, located at 1 Dave Thomas Blvd. in Dublin. Attendees can dine on dishes from area restaurants and vote on “Best of the Taste of Dublin.” A few of this year’s participating restaurants include 101 Beer Kitchen, The Avenue Steak Tavern, Duck Donuts, Kona Craft Kitchen + Bar, The Pearl and Sunny Street Café. General admission tickets available for $59 per person. To purchase tickets, visit ddublinchamber.org/taste22.