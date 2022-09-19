Food News: Awadh India Adds Powell Location; Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens Soon

Openings & Announcements

Dave’s Hot Chicken, whichstarted as a pop-up in East Hollywood and is now one of the country’s fastest growing chains, is set to open its first Central Ohio location on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the company’s website. The Nashville hot chicken joint opens this month at 3590 W. Dublin-Granville Road. Two other locations are planned for Central Ohio—one in Westerville and another in the University Square development near Ohio State.

Awadh India Restaurant (2584 Bethel Road)is expanding with a second restaurant. The restaurant from chef Anand Kumar is replacing Thai Orchid at 8736 Moreland St. in Powell. The new location is expected to open this month.

Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is now open at 775 Yard St., replacing Eddie George’s Grille in Grandview Yard. The chicken wing chain and sports bar offers a menu of wings, burgers, wraps and more.

The folks behind Saint Mary Farmers Market in German Village have announced a new wintertime market not far away. The Schumacher Place Farmers Market will take place Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Parsons North Brewing Co. (685 Parsons Ave.). The market season kicks off Jan. 14 and runs through April. You can follow along on Instagram @schumacherplacefarmersmarket.

Closings

In case you missed it, The Market: Food & Drink (1022 Summit St.) has closed permanently after an eight-year run. Previously named The Market Italian Village, the restaurant from A&R Creative Group (The Crest, Alchemy) had recently undergone a significant renovation and multiple chef changes. In the restaurant’s announcement on social media, no reason was provided for the closure. You can read our most recent review of The Market here.

The Venezuelan restaurant The Porch (5808 Columbus Pike) has shuttered in Lewis Center, citing in an announcement “almost three years of constant challenges” because of the pandemic. The restaurant will switch to a "ready-to-heat" delivery format on Oct. 1. Customers can place orders at theporchohio.com.