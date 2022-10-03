Food & Drink News: Hausfrau Haven Owners to Unveil New Wine Bar

Openings & Announcements

Hausfrau Haven’s longtime owners, Faye Muncie and Julie D’Elia, are ready to unveil their new, 49-seat wine bar, cheekily named The Laundry. Located just next door to their German Village wine shop, The Laundry fills the former laundromat space, which Muncie and D’Elia also own, at 369 S. Third St. The owners closed the laundromat when the pandemic hit, and D’Elia says she was soon jotting down the design for a wine bar on a napkin. In addition to wines by the glass, The Laundry will offer three beers on draft and will eventually serve a small menu of cocktails. Customers can open a bottle from the neighboring wine shop for a corkage fee. Much like Hausfrau Haven’s in-store wine bar that Muncie and D’Elia ran for years, The Laundry will have limited hours, in adherence with a good neighbor agreement, from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The bar will periodically host wine tastings and private events as well. The Laundry is expected to start pouring this Friday, Oct. 7. You can read more about The Laundry in Columbus Monthly’s November issue.

Poke Bunny has replaced Poke Bros. at 100 E. Gay St. in Downtown Columbus. The new eatery offers a variety of poke bowls (tuna, salmon, veggie, chicken) plus ramen and udon soups, bento boxes, smoothies and bubble teas.

After launching as a food trailer, Martiny’s BBQ has moved into a brick-and-mortar space in Lewis Center. The barbecue business has taken over the log cabin at 5808 Columbus Pike, most recently a Venezuelan restaurant called The Porch.

Events

Taste of Clintonville returns to Mozart’s (4784 N. High St.) Thursday, Oct. 6, following a pandemic pause. Participating businesses include Gallo’s on High, Hot Chicken Takeover, Dad’s Coneys & Wraps, Pat & Gracie’s and others. Purchase tickets here.

Specialty grocer The Hills Market Downtown (95 N. Grant Ave.) is hosting a beer tasting/voter registration event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Featured Ohio breweries include Jackie O's, Jolly Scholar, Noble Beast, Outerbelt, Parson's North, Wolf's Ridge and others. For $35 ($40 at the door), customers can enjoy unlimited samples from 20 different beers as well as light snacks. Proceeds from the event will benefit the League of Women Voters of Ohio, with $15 from each ticket being donated to the nonpartisan organization. Purchase your beer tasting tickets here.