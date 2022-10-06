Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand; Former Bakery Owner Pleads Guilty

Openings & Announcements

The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.

After shutting down his meat-and-three concept this summer, James Anderson, owner and founder of Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, announced this week that he’s launching Ray Ray’s Supper Club at the Granville location at 1256 Columbus Road. According to a press release, the new concept “combines the best aspects of collaborative dinners, pop-ups and cooking competitions with the familiar comforts of a sit-down restaurant.” Ray Ray’s new executive chef, Jacob Wilson, will join Anderson in executing the dinners along with a rotating cast of guest chefs. Carryout barbecue will still be available Thursday through Sunday at the Granville Ray Ray’s, but the location will host its first official supper club event on Friday, Oct. 14, featuring a seven-course moonshine collaboration dinner with Yellow Springs-based Tuck-N-Red’s Spirits & Wine. In addition to ticketed collaboration dinners, the venue will host Chef Scrap, a series of one-on-one cooking competitions before a live audience. For tickets and more details about Ray Ray’s Supper Club dinners and Chef Scrap competitions, visit rayrayssupperclub.com.

North Carolina-based Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar announced this week that its first Central Ohio location will open Oct. 26 in Upper Arlington. The new 5,500-square-foot eatery, located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., is part of the Westmont at the Lane development. Founded in downtown Asheville in 2000, Tupelo Honey offers a modern take on scratch-made Southern fare. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, shrimp and grits and four variations on eggs Benedict as well as cocktails featuring local spirits and 17 beers on tap.

The gluten-free bakery Bake Me Happy has completed its move from Merion Village to 500 E. Whittier St., a former post office building in Schumacher Place. The new bakery opened last weekend. Bake Me Happy has a second location at North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.).

The East Market’s inaugural Sausage Fest is set to take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 212 Kelton Ave. The event will feature the chance to sample a variety of sausages from The Butcher & Grocer plus Garage Beer lager from Braxton Brewing Co. Purchase tickets here.

News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio announced Wednesday that Ava Misseldine, the former owner of Central Ohio’s Koko Tea Salon & Bakery, pleaded guilty in federal court to 16 counts of wire and passport fraud. In June, Misseldine was arrested and accused of stealing the identity of a baby, Brie Bourgeois, who died in 1979. She used the baby’s identity to obtain a passport and rake in more than $1 million in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans. As part of her plea, Misseldine will “pay more than $1.5 million in restitution and forfeit her Utah home and profits from the recent sale of her Michigan home, both of which she bought with stolen government money,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. The Columbus Dispatch has more on the case here.