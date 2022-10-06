Dining Icon Lindey’s Embarks on a Plan to Satisfy Longtime Fans While Courting Newcomers

Between 9 and 9:30 a.m., you can catch Lindey’s servers walking from a parking lot on Livingston Avenue toward the German Village restaurant for their shift, carrying their pressed white dress shirts on hangers. You can set your watch to this daily march along Mohawk Street—a sense of order amid the world’s chaos.

That’s the thing about Lindey’s: It’s timeless, consistent—and a bit of an anachronism.

Founded in 1981 by Sue Doody (who died of cancer in 2018), the 150-seat restaurant (not including the patio) is a Columbus institution. It is unquestionably classy—exemplified by its lovely copper-top bar, red leather banquettes, white tablecloths and excellent service from a hospitality staff sporting ties. Have family in town? You probably want a coveted seat on Lindey’s patio. Celebrating your anniversary? Lindey’s French onion soup and tournedos of beef may be calling your name.

It’s also old-school. Lindey’s house salad dates to 1994, and one of its most popular dishes, seafood angel hair pasta with Cajun cream sauce, is a ’90s throwback. Other restaurants would have switched to a trendier pasta like orecchiette by now. Not Lindey’s.

Beth Pritchard, a longtime Lindey’s devotee and the former CEO of Bath & Body Works, first dined at Lindey’s 30 years ago when she was new to town and an interviewee for the job.

“Lindey’s is timeless, and yet it changes enough that no matter how often you go there, you’re always anxious to go back,” says the New Albany resident. “The biggest thing that has not changed is the culture. Equally important as the food is the culture of the employees that work there, and that has remained consistent.”

The habits and desires of diners and hospitality employees are changing, however. “Lindey’s, when it first opened, was cutting-edge for Columbus,” says Gregory Stokes, the owner of Accent by Veritas wine shop and onetime Lindey’s beverage director. “I think there’s a desire to reclaim some of that.”

Some of that pressure falls on chef Matt Harding, a Lindey’s veteran who serves as right hand for the Doody family and oversees operations for its sibling business, Piada Italian Street Food, founded by Sue’s son Chris Doody. When I spoke to Harding in June, I found him in a large, second-floor dining room with a stack of papers and drapery samples. He was meeting with designer David Berg, plotting a Lindey’s renovation that is long overdue thanks to the pandemic.

He says the restaurant will soon get a new color palette, window treatments, carpets and hardwood flooring. Additional booths will be built. The restaurant will remain open while renovations are underway, though a timeline has not yet been announced. “There won’t be a room that we don’t touch,” says Harding, whose first experience working at Lindey’s was back in 1994.

About Those Lindey’s Valets:Their Mantra is “Drive Slow, Run Fast”

Aesthetic alterations aren’t the only changes in the works. In 2019, the restaurant performed a series of focus groups. “People love Lindey’s. But they also think that it’s become, you know, a place that had maybe less innovation than they were looking for,” Harding says.

One step Lindey’s took in 2020 was to hire Stokes away from the more envelope-pushing Veritas. Stokes was tasked with modernizing a Lindey’s beverage program that had largely “played to the center,” he says. He sought to create “a balanced program” that offers “opportunities for people to explore, but also offered the comforting and the familiar,” he says. “We’re in the hospitality business. It’s not our job to make people feel uncomfortable, necessarily. Lindey’s is still Lindey’s.” Stokes has since left Lindey’s to focus on running his wine shop, but his contemporary fingerprints—like chilled red wine, orange wine by the glass and nonalcoholic cocktails—remain on the beverage menu.

“The crux of it is, baby boomers and Gen Xers tend to be very brand loyal, and younger millennials and Gen Z tend to be very experiential and want to try lots of different things,” Stokes says. “Lindey’s is smart enough to know that. ... They’d like to be around another 40 years. And so how do they become interesting to new consumers in a way that doesn’t alienate the consumer base that is currently keeping them very successful?”

Another person working to achieve that end is chef Brett Fife. A former Lindey’s executive chef for nearly nine years, Fife left the restaurant in 2019 to become executive chef at Ghostwriter Public House in Johnstown. “Ghostwriter was definitely the first time I’d had the opportunity to do something from scratch as far as helping with the layout, helping choose equipment, those kinds of things,” he says about his decision to leave. Fife also got to cook his food, but then COVID happened. Staffing shortages took a toll, and the father of four was working every weekend. “My biggest thought was, ‘What happens when we don’t have enough people at the restaurant? Who do I have to disappoint?’”

After Fife’s departure, Lindey’s hired Elliot Cunniff, a New York chef with an impressive resume. Harding says it was a poor fit for both the chef and Lindey’s, so they parted ways. Now, Fife is back with the title of culinary director, a more flexible role that is less day-to-day and more concerned with the future: the growth of the restaurant, menu development, recipe adherence, growing its outside catering business and in-house banquets.

“It’s not just that we brought chef back with the title,” Harding says, “but we’re actually giving him the autonomy and the time to get those things done, which is a critical difference.”

Updating the restaurant’s menu, however, does face constraints, because if there’s one word associated with Lindey’s other than classy, it’s volume. Todd Cumbow, a managing partner and 20-year veteran of Lindey’s, says the restaurant employs about 150 staffers and serves “north of 150,000 people a year,” seven days a week for lunch/brunch and dinner. On an average Friday, Cumbow estimates Lindey’s might serve 400 customers.

“Lindey’s never quits,” Stokes says. “Trying to change Lindey’s is like trying to change a car tire while barreling 70 miles an hour down the freeway.”

Volume limits the restaurant’s sourcing options to a degree, Fife says. “With a place that has [these] kind of standards, coupled with this kind of volume, you need consistency. I can maybe find an amazing pork chop from Farmer Bill. But can Farmer Bill sell me 60 pork chops a week?” While you may not see proteins sourced from Ohio farms, Fife aims to incorporate more seasonal, locally sourced ingredients in other ways, such as through produce or Ohio-made cheeses. In addition, Lindey’s ubiquitous bread will now be baked in-house.

On the protein side, Lindey’s customers will begin to see special features such as a 28-day, dry-aged prime New York strip from the purveyor Allen Brothers in Chicago—cuts of steak that “you might only see at a high-end steakhouse,” Fife says.

But back to those heavily starched, button-down shirts and neckties that Lindey’s servers dutifully don. Cumbow acknowledges the requirement is a challenge in today’s more informal labor market. He says the restaurant’s refresh over the next year may even address the uniforms.

So, while changes are coming to the restaurant, Lindey’s still aspires to be Lindey’s. To longtime customer Beth Pritchard, she hopes that means the landmark Columbus restaurant will remain true to its identity while also offering regulars and newcomers a “sense of discovery.”

“I think the key is, their staff and their chef have to continue to delight the customer,” she says.

FUN FACT: ABOUT THOSE KOI

Managing partner Todd Cumbow personally cares for Lindey’s colorful koi fish when the courtyard shuts down during cold months. “They winter in my basement,” he says. “I have a 125-gallon koi pond down there.”

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.