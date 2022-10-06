The Lindey’s Valet Mantra: “Drive Slow, Run Fast”

Todd Cumbow, a Lindey’s managing partner, calls complimentary valet service a vital part of the restaurant experience, and the German Village institution is the rare restaurant that still employs its own team of parking valets.

Bexley native Brad Binsky, whose distinctive long brown hair falls under a black ballcap, was a Lindey’s food runner in 2019 when a valet gig opened. “They said, ‘Can you drive a stick?’ I said on the daily,” he recalls. He got the gig.

Lindey’s valets are not required to sprint down the bricked streets of German Village, Binsky says. “You could walk, but I like running because … it keeps me in shape. It also kind of keeps things flowing. … The shift goes quicker.” (Indeed, Binsky can be seen hoofing it down Lear Street even when customers aren’t looking.)

“They like to say we’re the first and last impression of the restaurant,” Binsky says. “The box” is the panel where keys are kept on hooks behind a locked door. The whole board used to fill up during busy hours, Binsky says, but that happens less frequently. “I think people are a little nervous about random people getting in their car [since COVID],” he says.

Customers tend to park themselves during lunchtime hours when there are plenty of spots on Mohawk Street. But after 4 p.m., permit parking rules go into effect. “That’s when we shine, I guess,” Binsky says. “I know where it’s legal [to park] and at what time.”

Valets also learn to stay agile on their feet—a challenge given the village’s uneven terrain.

“There’s a couple times I’ve almost been hit by cars out here on foot,” Binsky says. On one occasion, he had to jump over a car’s hood when the driver turned without looking, and the driver yelled at him “because he almost hit me,” Binsky says. Another time, a car was turning and hit Binsky in the knee. “Then they pulled in and got valet and started apologizing profusely,” he says, laughing. He recommends driving like he drives around German Village. “I really like to stop for crosswalks or coming out of an alley, you know, [there are some] very blind corners.”

Lindey’s valets are paid hourly and rely on gratuity, but Binsky swears he doesn’t get upset if a customer fails to tip. But, dear reader, tip your valet. Not having cash on hand is a poor excuse anyway.

At Lindey’s, they accept Venmo.

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.