Wet-Hop Beers: What They Are and Where to Try Them in Central Ohio

Nicholas Dekker

In the early fall, beer enthusiasts get excited for seasonal brews known as “wet-hop” beers, which are brewed using hops picked fresh off the vines. These unprocessed, whole-cone hops, delivered directly from farms to breweries, produce brews with unique and unexpected flavors.

Most hops are picked from late August through September, which means a narrow window for wet-hop brews. Typically hops are picked, kilned to reduce their moisture content to below 10 percent, then pressed into bales or pelletized. This extends their shelf life and makes them easier to use in the brewing process. But fresh hops don’t see the inside of a kiln. “They’re literally just packed into breathable boxes and immediately loaded onto a truck to be brewed the next day,” says Tony Corder, innovation manager at Columbus Brewing Co. “Because they’re not kilned, you’re preserving the oils in the hops. They’re essentially unadulterated.”

Every year, CBC’s team travels to Washington’s Yakima Valley, where most American hops are grown, to meet the farmers and select hops. CBC’s signature wet-hop beer is Yakima Fresh, an IPA brewed with Mosaic hops. “Fresh Mosaic—it’s an awesome hop,” Corder says. “The thing about it, as the name implies, it’s a kaleidoscope of flavors. It has a really nice fruit character … a great overall pungency and intensity.”

So how does wet hopping affect the beer differently than traditional dried hops? Fresh hops add very little bitterness, so they’re used more for aroma-building, Corder says. “Sometimes it’s just an intensified version of what you already see from a variety,” he adds, “but coupled with a distinct, raw hop note. Some people describe it like a fresh plant, chlorophyll character. We notice they’re more pungent.”

This year, CBC is rolling out a slate of 10 wet-hop beers, including a wet-hopped version of its signature Bodhi double IPA, a pilsner and a red IPA brewed with Combustion Brewery. Only Yakima Fresh and Soaked in Simcoe, a hazy double IPA, will be distributed; the rest are taproom-only exclusives.

CBC isn’t the only wet-hop game in town. Land-Grant Brewing Co. is collaborating with Birdfish Brewing Co. out of Columbiana to produce an unfiltered lager with all-Ohio ingredients. The collab brew uses pilsner malt from Yarian Quality Malts in New Waterford, Vienna malt from Rustic Brew Farm in Marysville and Alleigh hops, which are proprietary to Ohio and grown by Sonny Acres Hops Farm and Barn Talk Hops Farm in Wadsworth. Likewise, Three Tigers Brewing Co. collaborated with Vince Herman (co-founder of bluegrass-zydeco band Leftover Salmon) to brew a golden ale called Gold Hill. It uses fresh hops from Welsh Hills Hops and Morris Family Hops in Licking County.

Not every brewery plays with wet hops, and not every beer drinker loves the style, but it’s a celebration of one of beer’s most distinguishing ingredients. “[Wet hopping] is daunting and cost-prohibitive,” Corder says. “You have to be invested in it and feel like it’s worthwhile. But we absolutely love it. We have a deep love of hops in the industry.”

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.