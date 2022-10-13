Delightful Drinks Are Among the Offerings at Parable Coffee and Joya’s Café

This month’s hot list is all about liquid delights from two of the most buzzed-about recent openings.

After leaving its temporary home inside Comune, Parable Coffee (149 S. High St.) took over an already-attractive space in Downtown Columbus and somehow made it even more inviting with wood elements, greenery and a range of seating options. When there, treat yourself to the sesame miso latte, which drinks like an umami-forward caramel latte. Weighing in at a hefty $9, which helps pay the staff a living wage at this gratuity-free establishment, the espresso drink is just one among many interesting offerings. The café also has a “pay-what-you-like” policy to make its coffee accessible to a broader range of folks.

We’ll have much more to say about Worthington’s Joya’s Café (657 High St.) in time. For now, I want to praise chef Avishar Barua’s milk chai, which is his mom’s recipe, actually. One sip and you’ll never want to experience premade chai concentrate again. You can actually taste the tea and spices rather than being smacked in the face with sweetness. Barua says it’s the café’s bestseller so far. In addition to its daytime café business, Joya’s is now hosting private dinners known as dawat (meaning a celebratory feast). The catch? These dinners are currently booked through October.

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.