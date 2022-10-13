Food News: Fyr Opens at the New Hilton; Dublin’s North Market Adds Cuban Food

Openings & Announcements

The era of live-fire cooking has arrived in Columbus. Fyr, the highly anticipated restaurant at the new Columbus Hilton Downtown Tower, opens this Friday, Oct. 14. Led by Argentine chef Sebastian La Rocca, the restaurant at 404 N. High St. will feature a Latin American-influenced menu with an emphasis on meats and vegetables cooked on a live-fire grill. The new spot also boasts a wood-fired pizza oven. Fyr’s dinnertime menu includes options such as empanadas, grilled bone marrow, salmon ceviche, ember-cooked shrimp, grilled skirt steak and more. The restaurant will also be open for breakfast. Fyr is one of at least three forthcoming restaurants that will feature live-fire cooking, including new concepts from chef Avishar Barua (a restaurant called Agni) and chef BJ Lieberman, whose new venture Hiraeth is coming to the Short North.

North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.) announced today that Pablo's Havana Café will join the market family sometime this fall. Pablo’s first storefront opened in 2018 at 9685 Sawmill Road in Powell, where owner Pablo Taura serves authentic Cuban sandwiches and homemade Cuban dishes. At the market stall in Dublin, Pablo’s will offer its signature El Cubano sandwich, tostones, empanadas, homemade soups, traditional Cuban desserts and more. Pablo's will take over the former Black Radish Creamery space next to Hoyo's Kitchen.

As we reported this week, an Asian-inspired cocktail bar and late-night food spot is coming soon to the Brewery District. Cobra, which is expected to open before the end of the year, will fill the former Panera Bread space at 684 S. High St. The project is the first brick-and-mortar bar from four Watershed Kitchen & Bar alums, with possibly more ventures down the road. Read our story here.

Cincinnati-based Buzzed Bull Creamery is bringing its boozy (and non-boozy) ice creams to Powell. The new ice cream shop will take over 50 S. Liberty St., Suite 150, in the heart of downtown Powell. Buzzed Bull specializes in using liquid nitrogen to craft alcohol-infused ice creams and milkshakes that start at 5 percent ABV. Example flavors include Hard Apple Pie, with apples, caramel, graham crackers and apple moonshine; or Dreamsicle with orange, whipped cream, cake batter and orange vodka. Nonalcoholic varieties are also offered. The company first launched in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood in 2017 and has since expanded to nine states with more on the way. According to the Buzzed Bull website, a Columbus location is in the works as well.

The Grandview restaurant and brewery Smokehouse Brewing Co. (1130 Dublin Road)is back in business after a break that was prompted by staffing issues. Today and tomorrow, the brewpub will be in its soft opening phase; it will return to normal lunch and dinner service on Wednesday, Oct. 19.