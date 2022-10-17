Grandad's Pizza Opens on Bethel; Block's Sues Fox's Bagel & Deli

News

The company that operates Block’s Bagels, HB3 LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli and Jeremy Fox, who was previously the operator of Block’s bagel shops in Bexley and the North Market under a partnership agreement. The lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, was filed Oct. 12 in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas. Fox recently announced that he was rebranding the North Market and Bexley shops. You can read the complaint here.

Openings & Announcements

Motherwell Distilling Co., Hocking County’s first high-end craft distillery, ramped up in September. The new distillery, named after Logan’s Motherwell Iron & Steel, is working on several spirits, including whiskey, rum, vodka, gin and a peach liquor dubbed the “Lubricator.” Motherwell’s whiskeys, Common Ground Wheated Bourbon and Rock House Rye, include Motherwell’s own whiskey blended with an aged whiskey for balance. Motherwell is planning on a November release of its early spirits, with a full selection becoming available next year. Initially, Motherwell’s spirits will only be available at 58 West, a new restaurant from the owners of Hocking Hills Winery, which is coming soon to 58 W. Second St. in downtown Logan. Leading the 58 West kitchen is executive chef Aaron Mercier, previously of Watershed Kitchen & Bar. 58 West will have Hocking Hills Winery wine, produced on-site, as well as beer from Hocking Hills Brewing Co. The brewery will also operate out of the facility.

After a protracted wait,Grandad's Pizza & Pub is now open for dine-in and carryout at 1490 Bethel Road. The family-run purveyor of Columbus-style pizza has three other locations in Grandview, Hilliard and Northland.

Closings

Multiple outlets reported last week that Smith & Wollensky is closing at Easton Town Center sometime after the holiday season. The high-end steakhouse’s 20-year lease is up and will not be renewed. A Smith & Wollensky representative told the Columbus Dispatch that the company is looking at relocating to Downtown Columbus.

Events

The Taste of the Market Gala is returning to North Market Bridge Park in November, offering a chance to try multiple dishes prepared by the Dublin market’s vendors. Now in its second year, the fundraising event takes place 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at 6750 Longshore St. Other highlights include wine, beer and cocktails, live music and the chance to win prizes at the casino tables. General admission is $125 online or, if available, $150 at the door. For more details, visit northmarket.org.