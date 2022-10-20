Cameron Mitchell is Partnering with Crawford Hoying on Boutique Hotel

Chef Moves

One of Columbus’ best chefs, Matthew Heaggans, is headed to Cincinnati. Heaggans told Columbus Monthly that he is moving to Cincy because his partner got a new job. Despite the move, the Preston’s: A Burger Joint and Service! co-founder says he will continue to commute to Columbus for the time being. Heaggans has most recently been involved in the creation of Café Overloook, a cafeteria and workforce development program located at the Franklin County Courthouse. You can catch Heaggans, Raymond Kim (Koso Hae) and Jay Kleven (formerly of Cleaver) on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Antiques on High (714 S. High St.), where the trio will be grilling out with their pop-up Bincho Boys. “Bincho” refers to binchotan, a type long-burning Japanese charcoal. The Bincho Boys pop-up kicks off at 6 p.m.

Openings & Announcements

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and mixed-use developer Crawford Hoying announced yesterday that the two companies are teaming up to bring an upscale boutique hotel to Dublin. The hotel will feature a new CMR restaurant concept, multiple outdoor spaces, and an event and conference center. The development is part of a mixed-use expansion of Bridge Park that will be located southeast of the 161 roundabout at Riverside Drive and West Granville Road.

Homestead Taproom & Kitchen, a new taproom from Licking County’s Homestead Beer Co., will soon replace Mad Dogs Beers & Dogs at 108 S. Main St. in downtown Marysville. The hot dog joint's last day of service was Wednesday. The Marysville taproom will be the fourth for Homestead, which got its start in Heath, Ohio. The brewery’s two other locations include the Delaware Public House and Cherry Valley Public House, located inside Newark's Cherry Valley Hotel. Stay tuned for a grand opening announcement.

The Senegalese restaurant Dabakh has relocated from 2225 Morse Road to its new home at 5236 Cleveland Ave.

Hoppy’s Pizza, apizzeria serving subs and Columbus-style pies, has replaced Mo’s Place at 3503 Parsons Ave. on the South Side.