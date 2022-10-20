Chef Catie Randazzo Joins Cast of New HBO Max Cooking Competition

Columbus native Catie Randazzo, the former chef/owner of Ambrose and Eve, is among 10 chefs competing on The Big Brunch, a new cooking series streaming next month on HBO Max. The show is created and hosted by Dan Levy, the co-creator of the Emmy Award-winning TV show Schitt’s Creek. Joining Levy at the judges’ table will be chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.

After running Challah! food truck for several years, Randazzo opened Ambrose and Eve in November 2018 with then-business-partner Matthew Heaggans (who is also relocating soon). The restaurant succumbed to financial troubles two years later amid the pandemic. According to a press release, Catie was selected for the show while serving as general manager and head chef at Strongwater Food & Spirits. After Strongwater and Randazzo parted ways, the chef moved to Los Angeles and is now executive chef at Huckleberry Bakery & Café in Santa Monica.

On The Big Brunch, which premieres Nov. 10 on HBO Max, Randazzo and their fellow chefs will be cooking a variety of brunch dishes for the chance to win $300,000. The eight-episode series will launch with the first three episodes, followed by three additional episodes on Nov. 17. The final two episodes will be available Nov. 24.

Check out the trailer below: