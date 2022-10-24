Food News: Buck City Sammies Coming to East Market; Punk Pigs Closes

Openings & Announcements

A fast-casual Afghan restaurant has replaced Couscous House at 1611 Morse Road. 614 Kabob offers a menu of build-your-own plates, featuring marinated beef, lamb and chicken kebabs along with rice, couscous, hummus and a variety of veggies to choose from.

Buck City Sammies, which launched this year as a food truck, will begin slinging deli sandwiches Nov. 14 as a pop-up inside East Market (212 Kelton Ave.). Buck City’s stall will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. six days a week.

Pizza Pizza 007 is now open at 3027 Indianola Ave., replacing Papa Giorgio’s in Clintonville. The new pizzeria is open from 11 a.m. until 4 a.m. daily.

In case you missed it, chef Catie Randazzo has joined the cast of The Big Brunch, a new cooking competition series on HBO Max. The show will begin streaming on Nov. 10. Chef Randazzo, a Columbus native and the former co-owner of bygone Ambrose and Eve, recently moved to Southern California where they are the executive chef of Huckleberry Bakery & Café in Santa Monica. Read more here.

Events

Watershed Distillery is hosting its first ever pirate-themed Booty Hunt event, featuring the chance to taste several rare and previously unreleased liquid treasures, such as a pair of bourbons finished in red zinfandel and pinot noir barrels. Visitors to the event can enjoy free doughnuts, watch the Ohio State game and enter a raffle to win an empty whiskey barrel. The free event takes place 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29.

Closings

The Old North sandwich shop Punk Pigs has permanently closed at 2515 Summit St., according to a post on the shop’s social media accounts. The announcement says Punk Pigs will “reincarnate in some form soon enough.”

The Victorian Village location of Boston Stoker coffee shop is expected to close by the end of the month at 771 Neil Ave. to make way for redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center. Another location of the Dayton-based coffee shop recently opened in Grandview at 1101 W. First Ave., formerly Luck Bros. Coffee.