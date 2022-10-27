Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye

News

Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.

Openings & Announcements

A new-to-Columbus chicken wings concept called Ox-B's is expected to open soon inside the Brewdog Short North kitchen at 1175 N. High St. With a menu of wings, waffle fries and mac ’n’ cheese, Ox-B's got its start in Newark two years ago and has since grown to six Central Ohio locations.

Florida-based Peach Cobbler Factory is now slinging Southern sweets at 4691 Morse Road in Gahanna. The new dessert spot offers a dozen types of cobbler à la mode (in flavors like peach, cherry or sweet potato pecan), a dozen banana pudding options and several cinnamon roll varieties.

Mehak Indian Kitchen & Barrecently made its debut in Northland at 5720 Cleveland Ave. The restaurant’s large menu features traditional Indian dishes such as saag paneer, dum biryani, chicken tandoori and lamb vindaloo, as well as a handful of Indo-Chinese options.

Mordisco Food Truck is now posted up at Lewis Center’s Olentangy River Brewing Co. (303 Green Meadows Drive), serving Venezuelan breakfast and lunch fare Tuesday through Saturday. The Mordisco menu features tostones, breakfast burritos, carne asada arepas, pabellon criollo bowls and more.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has released a new sparkling drink called Pink Champ that's meant to be enjoyed with your scoop. Jeni’s describes Pink Champ—the company’s first-ever beverage—as a palate cleanser that’s “akin to seltzer, less sweet than soda and with a refreshing tart edge.” Limited supplies of the new sparking drink are now available only at Columbus scoop shops, with the exception of Jeni’s Columbus Commons and German Village locations, which have closed for the season.

Events

The Columbus Winter Beerfest is returning Saturday, Jan. 21, to the Greater Columbus Convention Center (400 N. High St.). The beer tasting event will offer two sessions this year: noon to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 11 p.m. Early entry tickets (doors open one hour early) go on sale to the general public Nov. 2, and regular entry tickets will be available Dec. 26. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Closings

This Sunday, Oct. 30, will be the last day of business for Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music in Worthington. After 10 years, owners Charlie Jackson and his daughter, Natalie, have decided to sell the business and concentrate on Natalie’s Grandview.

Aangan India Bistro has closed at 7520 High Cross Blvd., but the restaurant plans to relocate, according to a message posted on the website.