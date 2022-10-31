Food News: Nativo614 Debuts; Three Local Krogers to Add Ghost Kitchens

Openings & Announcements

Nativo614, a contemporary restaurant serving Latin and Mediterranean fare, opened Monday at 64 Granville St. in Gahanna’s Creekside area. The menu ranges from small plates like Peruvian ceviche and beef empanadas to larger entrees such as lamb chops, grilled scallops, chicken Pamplona, pasta with grilled shrimp and more. Nativo614 also offers a beverage list featuring sangrias, mules, tiki drinks and other cocktails.

The California-based ghost kitchen company Kitchen United is planning to open three Mix Food Hall locations inside Central Ohio Kroger stores this fall—the first such collaboration with Kroger in the Midwest. Mix Food Hall will open inside Kroger locations at 3417 N. High St. in Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Road in Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Road in Gahanna. The food halls will offer pickup or delivery from at least six national restaurant brands. Some of the potential eateries include: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Genghis Grill, Fuku, Hardee’s, Nathan’s Famous, Nékter Juice Bar, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Saladworks, Wing Zone and Wow Bao. Ordering will be available at Kroger via on-site digital kiosks, online at MixFoodHall.com, through the Mix App or through various third-party delivery platforms. The grand opening date for each location will be announced at a later date.

Franklinton Market opened over the weekend at 439 W. Rich St. in Franklinton’s River & Rich development. Columbus Monthly wrote about the convenience mart in our September issue.

A locally owned franchise of the national cookie shop chain Crumbl is set to open Friday, Nov. 4, at 2863 Taylor Road in Reynoldsburg. Crumbl's rotating cast of more than 200 flavors includes its award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip, Cornbread, Key Lime Pie, Caramel Popcorn, Galaxy Brownie and more. Crumbl announces weekly “flavor drops” across its social media accounts on Sundays. The Reynoldsburg Crumbl will be the seventh location in Central Ohio, joining Delaware, Dublin, Easton, Hilliard, New Albany and Polaris.