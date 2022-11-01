Hai Poké to Bring Hawaiian-Inspired Bowls to North Market Bridge Park

Dublin is getting a taste of the Hawaiian islands this winter. North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore Street) announced today that the popular eatery Hai Poké will soon join the market’s lineup of food vendors. Hai Poké’s signature offering is a bowl of sticky rice topped with raw tuna, a variety of crunchy vegetables and a spicy soy sauce. Other offerings include salmon, pork, chicken and veggie bowls as well as snacks like Spam musubi.

When co-founders Mico Cordero and Nile Woodson launched Hai Poké in 2015, it ushered in the fast-moving poke trend to Columbus. Hai Poké started out as a weekend pop-up at Oddfellows Liquor Bar and soon added a food truck. In 2017, Hai Poké moved into its brick-and-mortar restaurant at 674 N High St. in the Short North, and Cordero and Woodson were named Columbus Monthly Tastemakers that same year. (Cordero is no longer an owner, Woodson says.)

“It has always been my and Hai Poké’s vision to be a part of the North Market and join our cuisine with that family that brings so much delicious and rich food to Columbus,” Woodson said in the announcement. “We’re also particularly excited to reach a new area of Columbus that is so fresh and vibrant, just like our cuisine.”

Hai Poké will occupy the market space recently vacated by the Little Kitchen, located between Dos Hermanos and Gallo's Pizzeria on the west side of the building. Stay tuned for an opening date this winter.

Hai Poké is the second new food merchant that North Market Bridge Park has recently announced. Last month, the market revealed that the Cuban restaurant Pablo's Havana Café would be joining the Bridge Park lineup, filling the former Black Radish Creamery space.