See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List

Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.

We’ll post the full 10 Best Restaurants feature online later this month. For now, see who made our 10 Best list below.

1. Comune

Did we pick a plant-based restaurant as our No. 1 restaurant of the year? You bet we did. Even before the pandemic, 4-year-old Comune was trying to do something admirably risky in cheeseburger-loving Central Ohio: daring to serve high-end, plant-based fare and funky wines on a Parsons Avenue corner that’s not in the heart of the Short North or Bridge Park. This year, it all clicked.

2. Veritas

Chef-owner Josh Dalton—working with his brainy, talented team at the refined Downtown rebirth of modernist Veritas—loves taking risks, like interspersing seasonal menus with monthlong supper club events designed to transport diners to far-flung locales like Denmark or Spain. Anticipate deluxe ingredients, artful platings and one of the best wine programs around.

3. Chapman’s Eat Market

Is Chapman’s worth the fuss of trying to snag one of its hard-to-get reservations? We absolutely think so. By combining the breezy mood of a hip, no-dress-code cocktail lounge with excellent service and “comfort foods from around the world” that arrive dressed-up but are far from dainty, Chapman’s specializes in a festive, widely approachable style of fine dining.

4. The Refectory Restaurant and Wine Shop

Longtime chef Richard Blondin’s precise, technique-heavy creations and beautiful plate presentations are major reasons why this French restaurant has been synonymous with fine dining in Columbus for more than 40 years. Other draws include impeccable service; a duly celebrated wine selection; tasting menu and a la carte options; and the serene, sui generis setting of a converted 19th-century church with stained glass windows, exposed brick, soaring rafter beams and date-night lighting.

5. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

This Downtown brewpub is thankfully returning to form (e.g. its popular brunch is back) after a bumpy pandemic ride. A triple threat since opening in 2013—with a high-quality food menu, lauded brewery and a handsome taproom—Wolf’s Ridge recently added a fourth threat in beverage director Travis Owens.

6. Rooh

While Columbus diners may be used to a certain kind of Indian fare, Rooh is shedding a whole new, contemporary light on the cuisine. The Short North restaurant’s lively atmosphere and creative cocktails make for one of the city’s most enjoyable nights out on the town.

7. Goodale Station

At this sexy rooftop restaurant and bar topping the Arena District’s Canopy by Hilton hotel, veteran Columbus chef Jonathan Olson has the creative freedom to go where his imagination and seasonal ingredients take him.

8. Novella Osteria

Open since the fall of 2020, chef Matthew Phelan’s Powell eatery blends classic Old World Italian flavors with modern techniques. The result is a veritable feast for pasta aficionados.

9. Watershed Kitchen & Bar

After a major chef change amid the upheavals of the pandemic, Watershed is gaining altitude again under chef Matt Howes. A retooling of this stylish, Midwestern distillery restaurant is forthcoming. As always, Watershed’s lavish, well-designed cocktail menu is not to be missed.

10. Bonifacio

Krizzia Yanga’s Filipino restaurant seemingly emerged from the pandemic shutdown stronger than ever before. Bonifacio's Boodle Nights—where diners gather around a flavor-packed spread of garlic rice, lumpia, longganisa, skewered pork belly, bistek, grilled bok choy and a host of other items—are among the most enjoyable experiences in town, especially when accompanied by Bonifacio’s creative cocktails.