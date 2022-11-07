Food News: Reynoldsburg Bakery Nears Reopening; Easton Adds Steakhouse

Openings & Announcements

The Reynoldsburg bakery Le Vieux Lyon is set to reopen in a new, larger location at 1792 Brice Road. The bakery, which has been renamed Le Vieux Lyon French Bakery & Market, will hold its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. At Le Vieux Lyon, baker Manira Camara sells a rotating menu of pastries such as croissants, Danishes, canelés, eclairs and fruit tarts as well as baguettes, croque monsieur and much more. The new location will feature a selection of French market items as well as expanded dine-in seating, offering customers a salon de thé (teahouse) experience.

A new steakhouse is planned for Easton Town Center, which recently moved on from its longtime tenant Smith & Wollensky. Cut132, a minority-owned “modern steakhouse,” is opening soon on the ground floor of the Aloft Columbus Easton hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. According to The Columbus Dispatch, Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality Group is behind the new restaurant, which is targeting a January opening.

It’s time to get those Thanksgiving pie orders in before it’s too late. Accepting pre-orders now are local bakeries such as Ohio Pies (apple crumble, pumpkin); Dough Mama (maple bourbon pecan, buckeye cream); and Resch's Bakery(cherry, sweet potato).

Ohio Valley-style ’za has returned to Hilliard. After shuttering its Hilliard storefront earlier this year, DiCarlo’s Pizza reopened last week at 4142 Main St. Franchisees Mike and Sarah Carlson, who own DiCarlo’s Westerville location, are behind the resurgence of the Hilliard pizza shop.

In case you missed it, North Market Bridge Park announced last week that Hai Poké will soon be joining the market’s family of food vendors at 6750 Longshore St. The Hawaiian-inspired tuna poke spot is expected to open this winter.

Events

Tickets are now on sale for the next edition of And Friends, a series of pop-up dinners featuring chef Matthew Heaggans and his buddies. The Dec. 3 dinner, featuring Heaggans, Laura Lee, Matt Swint and Mark Tolentino, will take place at Degrees restaurant at Columbus State Community College. To purchase tickets and find out when future dinners will take place, visit andfriendscmh.com.

La Chatelaine French Bakery & Bistro is hosting its annual Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 17. Diners will have the option of enjoying a prix-fix meal of Toulouse cassoulet and Beaujolais wine at La Chatelaine’s Upper Arlington and Worthington locations or ordering Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner Boxes to take home. Visit lachatelainebakery.com to pre-order your dinner box, which includes a bottle of 2022 Red Beaujolais Nouveau.

Temporary Closings

In a bizarre series of unrelated events, multiple Columbus businesses were forced to temporarily close last week after cars crashed into their storefronts. Last Wednesday, a vehicle crashed into the storefront window of the Short North steakhouse/nightclub Galla Park Steak, injuring two people. According to the Columbus Dispatch, a vehicle also caused serious damage to the front entrance of Ibex Ethiopian Bar & Restaurant at 1024 Shady Lane Road. Then a few hours later, the ice cream sandwich shop S’wich Social was forced to temporarily shut its doors after a car collided with its storefront at 869 N. Fourth St. in Italian Village.