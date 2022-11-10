Food News: The Mercury Diner Sets Grand Opening on Parsons Avenue

Openings & Announcements

The Mercury Diner, the latest concept from the restaurant group A&R Creative, will hold its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 17. The cosmic-meets-retro diner replaces A&R’s Crest Gastropub at 621 Parsons Ave. in Schumacher Place. Ave. You can check out Mercury Diner’s menu here, which includes the Big Bang (biscuits and gravy), an egg-and-cheese English muffin sandwich, patty melt, garlic bread grilled cheese and Brioso coffee. The diner will also offer beer, wine, cocktails and shakes that you can make boozy, as well as serve breakfast and lunch Thursday through Monday.

Pablo’s Havana Café opened earlier than expected at North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.). The Cuban eatery offers El Cubano sandwiches, beef empanadas, tostones and more.

Law Bird unveiled a new menu this week, its first big update since Tastemaker PJ Ford joined the team. We’re intrigued by the Stroop, There it Is! with Biscoff-infused bourbon and the G.O.A.T featuring spiced goat’s milk and gin. Check out the new menu on Law Bird’s Instagram.

Today, COhatch and its partner North High Brewing gave us a virtual sneak peek at their new Westerville location, a renovation of the historic armory building. North High’s latest collaboration with the Columbus-based coworking company will feature a restaurant and brewpub, multiple patio spaces, an outdoor bar and music stage. North High and COhatch are targeting a spring/summer 2023 opening for the Westerville location. Check out the virtual tour video here.

Olde Towne East’s Gemüt Biergarten (734 Oak St.) has added a new and improved tent, which means a more comfortable beer garden atmosphere this fall and winter. Check out our story on the brewery's owners here.

Land-Grant Brewing Co.’s Wintergarden is returning this season at 424 W. Town St. in Franklinton. You can now secure your spot for brewery curling and/or a cozy igloo at landgrantbrewing.com/wintergarden. Curling matches are 90 minutes long and take place on the brewery’s 1,300-square-foot ice rink in the beer garden.

The Junto, the new boutique hotel under construction in Franklinton, has hired a general manager and released more details about its half-dozen food and drink venues. The hotel is expected to open next spring. The hotel’s operator, Makeready, announced this week that Jason Delcamp is the hotel’s new general manager. He comes to Columbus from Halcyon, a Makeready hotel in Cherry Creek, Colorado. Here’s a rundown of the hotel’s dining and nightlife options: