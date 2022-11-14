The Peanut Shoppe Reopens; The Lot Beer Co. Debuts in Granville

Openings & Announcements

The Peanut Shoppe, a Downtown Columbus landmark selling roasted nuts, candies and more, has reopened at 21 E. State St. after a monthslong construction closure. Originally owned by Planters Nut & Chocolate Co., the shop opened in 1936 at 5 S. High St. and then moved up the street to 46 N. High St. in 1978. In 2014, the nostalgic store relocated once again, this time to the Fifth Third Center on East State Street.

The Lot Beer Co. has replaced Granville’s Three Tigers Brewing Co. at 140 N. Prospect St. in the heart of the village. Three Tigers relocated earlier this year to a larger building across the street at 133 N. Prospect St. The Lot, which features Skee-Ball and vintage arcade games, serves house-made beers, burgers, hot dogs and waffle fries. The two Granville breweries have already collaborated on a New England IPA called Power Corner.

Shorty's Pizza & Growl, which has locations in Powell and Delaware, is set to open a third location on Nov. 17. The pizzeria sells thin-crust pizzas, wings, subs and beer. The new Shorty’s fills the former Neighbor’s Deli space at 2142 Henderson Road in Northwest Columbus.

Homestead Taproom & Kitchen opened over the weekend in the historic National Bank building at 108 S. Main St. in Uptown Marysville. The brewpub replaces Mad Dogs & Beer, which closed in October. The new restaurant—offering a pub grub menu of burgers, hot dogs and cheese curds—is the second partnership between Elevate Restaurants and Homestead Beer Co. The pair has also collaborated on the Homestead Public House at Cherry Valley Lodge in Newark.

Elliot's Wood Fired Kitchen & Tap is now serving its signature Neapolitan-style pizzas and street tacos at 266 E. Main St. in New Albany. The new storefront is the third for Elliot’s, including pizzerias in Newark and Pataskala.

The fast-growing chain Crumbl Cookies opened a Grove City location over the weekend at 1719 Stringtown Road. Another Crumbl Cookies shop just opened in Reynoldsburg.