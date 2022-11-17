Food News: Jeni’s Hires New CEO; Macaron Shop Nears Grand Opening

Openings & Announcements

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has selected a new CEO to replace John Lowe, who announced in June he would be stepping down from the position he’s held for 13 years. Jeni’s new CEO is Stacy Peterson, who recently resigned her position as chief revenue and technology officer at Wingstop, the Dallas-based chicken wings chain. She is expected to step into the role in December, and Lowe will remain on Jeni’s board of directors.

Mjomii Dessert & Coffee House is holding a soft opening over the next two weekends for its first brick-and-mortar shop, located at 2560 Bethel Road. The public soft opening takes place noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, and will continue next Friday through Sunday. The new shop from owners Sasha and Calvin Kim serves freshly roasted coffee and French macarons in a wide variety of flavors such as salted caramel, taro cream, matcha, raspberry, yuzu and others.

Yokai Ramen Bistro is set to debut Friday, Nov. 25, at 48 N. Sandusky St. in Delaware. The Yokai menu lists a variety of starters such as chicken karaage, shrimp shumai and takoyaki. Mains include several donburi bowls and 10 ramens to choose from, such as shoyu, tonkatsu, tan tan and miso ramen.

A national chain specializing in Vietnamese sandwiches has opened a Dublin location. Paris Bánh Mi Buckeyes opened last week at 6195 Sawmill Road, replacing CoreLife Eatery. The menu includes a variety of banh mi, served in the traditional style on baguettes, as well as croissant sandwiches and banh mi on burger buns. Fruit and bubble teas are also available. According to the Columbus Dispatch, a Grandview storefront is also in the works.

Temporary Closings

Two local restaurants have had their business licenses suspended because of failure to file required sales tax returns and/or failure to remit required sales tax. The restaurants are Noodle Topia at 7541 Sawmill Road in Dublin and Erawan Thai at 3589 Refugee Road on the city’s Southeast side. Until the restaurants are up to date on their filings or make their sales tax payments, they are prohibited from making retail sales, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Closings

Ichiban Bakery, an Asian bakery in Northwest Columbus, appears to have shuttered at 1157 Kenny Centre Mall. It is listed as permanently closed on Facebook and Yelp, and its phone number has been disconnected.