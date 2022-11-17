Four Thanksgiving Wine Picks from Hausfrau Haven’s Faye Muncie

For an American holiday like Thanksgiving, Faye Muncie—co-owner of Hausfrau Haven and the neighboring Laundry wine bar in German Village—likes to serve American wine, with one exception: bubbly. She recommends light and fruity pinot noirs that can pair well with the flavors of Thanksgiving.

Lange Estate Winery and Vineyards Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon; $27.99)

This light-to-medium bodied pinot noir from winemakers Don and Wendy Lange is a “beautifully balanced wine,” Muncie says. It hails from Oregon’s Dundee Hills, which is known for its rust-red volcanic soils.

Flowers Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast, California; $55.99)

A bit heavier bodied than the Lange, Flowers is produced on the Sonoma Coast, an “up-and-coming wine region for pinot noir and chardonnay, especially,” Muncie says. “You get the coastal influence during the evening that comes in and cools down the vines.”

* * *

Every holiday or “Monday night with chicken” deserves bubbles, Muncie says, so she breaks her Thanksgiving rule with two Champagne recommendations, one small-grower Champagne, another from a famed Champagne house.

Paul Launois Monochrome #1 (Champagne, France; $69.99)

This 100-percent Chardonnay, small-grower Champagne from Le Mesnil-Sur-Oger hails from the same Grand Cru village where grapes for Krug’s legendary Clos du Mesnil are grown.

Piper-Heidsieck Rare Millésime 2008 (Champagne, France; $249.99)

True to this Champagne’s name, the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne house in Reims has only released 11 vintages of Rare Champagne in the last four decades. The story goes that founder Florens-Louis Heidsieck offered his first cuvée of Rare to Queen Marie Antoinette back in the day.

This story is from the November issue of Columbus Monthly.