Four Thanksgiving Wine Picks from Hausfrau Haven’s Faye Muncie
For an American holiday, the owner of German Village’s Hausfrau Haven likes to serve American wine, but she always leaves room for Champagne.
For an American holiday like Thanksgiving, Faye Muncie—co-owner of Hausfrau Haven and the neighboring Laundry wine bar in German Village—likes to serve American wine, with one exception: bubbly. She recommends light and fruity pinot noirs that can pair well with the flavors of Thanksgiving.
Lange Estate Winery and Vineyards Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon; $27.99)
This light-to-medium bodied pinot noir from winemakers Don and Wendy Lange is a “beautifully balanced wine,” Muncie says. It hails from Oregon’s Dundee Hills, which is known for its rust-red volcanic soils.
Flowers Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast, California; $55.99)
A bit heavier bodied than the Lange, Flowers is produced on the Sonoma Coast, an “up-and-coming wine region for pinot noir and chardonnay, especially,” Muncie says. “You get the coastal influence during the evening that comes in and cools down the vines.”
* * *
Every holiday or “Monday night with chicken” deserves bubbles, Muncie says, so she breaks her Thanksgiving rule with two Champagne recommendations, one small-grower Champagne, another from a famed Champagne house.
Paul Launois Monochrome #1 (Champagne, France; $69.99)
This 100-percent Chardonnay, small-grower Champagne from Le Mesnil-Sur-Oger hails from the same Grand Cru village where grapes for Krug’s legendary Clos du Mesnil are grown.
Piper-Heidsieck Rare Millésime 2008 (Champagne, France; $249.99)
True to this Champagne’s name, the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne house in Reims has only released 11 vintages of Rare Champagne in the last four decades. The story goes that founder Florens-Louis Heidsieck offered his first cuvée of Rare to Queen Marie Antoinette back in the day.
This story is from the November issue of Columbus Monthly.