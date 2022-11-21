Columbus Pubs Host World Cup Watch Parties; Miracle Pop-Up Bar Returns

Events

Looking for a bar to watch the 2022 World Cup? Several local spots are opening their doors early for the matches, which are being hosted in Qatar. (Whether you plan to watch or not, we suggest you read up on the human rights abuses and corruption allegations that have cast a shadow on the tournament.) Here’s a short list of local bars hosting World Cup watch parties: Easton’s Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant (4022 Townsfair Way) is a longtime favorite among soccer fans. Newer to World Cup hosting are Grandview’s Endeavor Brewing and Spirits (909 W. Fifth Ave.), which is opening at 7 a.m. every day this week except Thursday, and Zaftig Brew Pub (which shares its space at 119 E. Fifth Ave. with Java Central Coffee Roasters). Meanwhile, Franklinton’s Land-Grant Brewing Co. (424 W. Town St.) is home to official watch parties for the U.S. Men’s National Team and will be showing other games, as well. On the big screen, Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse (3055 Indianola Ave.) and Grandview Theater & Drafthouse (1247 Grandview Ave.) will be showing the USMNT games. Finally, The Pub at Lower.com Field (96 Columbus Crew Way) will be open to the public and “showing 54 matches representing 32 countries,” according to its website.

Miracle, the Christmas-themed pop-up bar, is returning to The Citizens Trust (11 W. Gay St.) this season. Expect retro holiday décor, funky glassware and loads of Christmas kitsch at this cocktail pop-up, which runs from Friday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Dec. 23.

Openings & Announcements

Over the weekend, Zen Bee Meadery officially unveiled its new taproom at 480 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite F, in Worthington. The small batch meadery specializes in low-ABV session meads that come in a wide variety of flavors, such as strawberries and vanilla, spiced chai, tart cherry, apple pie and more. Zen Bee’s fermented honey creations are also available to order online at zenbeemeadery.com.

Aardvark Wine & Beer, a new shop for wines and craft beer, is now open for business at 2355 W. Dublin-Granville Road. The shop’s wine selection is curated by certified sommelier Donnie Austin, former co-owner of House Wine in Worthington.

Crêpe & Boba Station, a storefront selling sweet crêpes and bubble teas, is now open at 1272 Hill Road N in Pickerington, filling the former Judge's Choice Rollup Ice Cream space.

Editor's Note: Copy & Taste will be off this Thursday, Nov. 24. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!