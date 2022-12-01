Food News: Bada Bean Bada Booze Opens in Italian Village

Openings & Announcements

“Coffee ’til cocktails” is the catchy motto for Bada Bean Bada Booze, a new coffee shop-meets-cocktail bar in Italian Village. The new spot officially opens its doors Friday, Dec. 2, at 231 E. First Ave., across from the Jeffrey Park community. Grand opening hours will be 6 p.m. to midnight. The coffee shop’s normal hours will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, when coffee, tea, espresso drinks and brunch cocktails will be served. Local pastries from Kittie’s Cakes and Happy Little Treats vegan bakery will also be on hand. The space flips into a cocktail bar from 3-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, serving craft cocktails, draft beer, wine and a small menu of snacks like American Nut Co. popcorn and French bread pizza.

According to multiple news reports, Katalina’s is planning to open its third location, Katalina’s Tres, in Franklinton. Owner Kathleen Day’s café, known for its Latin-inspired sandwiches, pancake balls and breakfast tacos, will take over the space at 480 W. Town St., formerly Close Quarters Social Gaming Club. Look for an opening next summer.

Big Apple Breakfast Co. has begun serving bodega-style breakfast sandwiches, French toast sticks, coffee and more from inside Worthington’s Pizza Primo (895 High St.). Now in its soft opening phase, the pop-up officially opens Dec. 5, and its regular hours will be 7-11 a.m. on weekdays. The pop-up's specialty is the Bodega, a classic bacon-egg-and-cheese on Kaiser roll.

Last month, Brenz Pizza Co. opened its doors at 4963 E. Dublin-Granville Road near Hamilton Quarter, the pizzeria’sthird Central Ohio location. The pizza chain’s other two local storefronts are at 1551 Lennox Town Lane, next to Lennox Town Center, and at 6485 Perimeter Drive in Dublin.

Memberships are now available for Gemüt Biergarten’s (734 Oak St.) Woden's Hunting Club 2023, a mug club offering exclusive discounts on draft beer and happy hour grub, 20 percent off Gemüt merchandise and a quarterly Beer Brunch School with the brewers. Memberships are $125 and can be purchased at gemutbiergarten.com/shop.