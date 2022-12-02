Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Top Eateries for Carryout

Nicholas Dekker

As part of our 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package, Columbus Monthly also is showcasing our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other establishments that contribute meaningfully to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features Carryout Gems.

At the historic North Market, Hoyo’s Kitchen continues to teach Columbus about the joys of Somali cooking, with bowls piled high with basmati rice; tender goat, beef or chicken; and loads of chickpeas, lentils and veggies. Order: spicy rice, hilibari

Perfectly constructed smashburgers are the specialty at Preston’s: A Burger Joint, but its full menu shouldn’t be ignored: fries, fried dumplings, puddings and fried chicken tenders from sister biz Honey’s Fried Chicken. Order: Spicy Boi burger, pimento cheese dumplings

Since its humble beginnings in a grocery store, Momo Ghar in the North Market has grown into a city favorite for Himalayan cooking. Phuntso Lama’s handmade dumplings, stuffed with fillings like chicken or potato, remain a Columbus gem. Order: jhol momo, alu momo

If you stop through Budd Dairy Food Hall, Modern Southern Table is an absolute must. The tougher decision is whether you should order the gumbo or Alabama fried chicken; candied yams or collard greens? Order: Go on, order it all.

Bangkok Grocery & Restaurant, now operating as carryout-only, is a Columbus institution and the city’s best option for authentic Thai food. Order: pad hoi with mussels, pad kra pow

Tulip Café’s small storefront on the Northwest Side offers the chance to snag Turkish fare like lahmacun flatbreads, doner kebabs or bagel-like simit rolled in sesame seeds. Order: fillo-dough borek filled with potatoes or spinach

Sí Señor’s Peruvian handhelds always delight, like the Chicharron Peruano with roasted pork shoulder or the Jumping Beef topped with sauteed onions and peppers. Order: Latin-style turkey breast club, tres leches cake

Chef Stephan Madias’ Arena District sandwich shop, Wario’s Beef and Pork, earns rave reviews for its giant Philly cheesesteaks and chicken cutlet sandwiches on semolina rolls. Honestly, the menu has no weak links. Order: cold cut sandwich, smashed potatoes

This story is from the “10 Best Restaurants” package in the November 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.