Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 5, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing is a Quadruple Threat

Nicholas Dekker

Since its inception in 2013, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing has been a solid triple threat: an award-winning restaurant led by an accomplished culinary team; a taproom that’s constantly abuzz with live music, special beer releases and community fun; and a lauded brewery, led by head brewer Chris Davison, that nails style after style of brew. Roll all of this into a gorgeous Downtown location with polished wooden floors, exposed brick and a lush greenery wall, and it’s a destination that shows off what Columbus does best.

Wolf’s Ridge has also been a model for pandemic pivoting, closing up for service in early 2020 while retaining staff to help package beer, serve carryout and run deliveries across the city and beyond. They quickly took advantage of the city’s new outdoor dining program to create a long patio in the alley next to the restaurant.

The Downtown brewpub has crawled back to reopening, adding lunch, brunch and dinner service. They’ve expanded the pared-down menu and have revamped the layout of the dining room, focusing on individual tables instead of communal seating. The culinary team, led until late November by chef Seth Lassak, continues to transform their menu each season with hits like Chinese pork meatballs, braised rabbit leg and tomahawk pork chops. Meanwhile, the restaurant has added a fourth threat: a dynamic cocktail menu by beverage director Travis Owens of bygone Curio fame.

After weathering the pandemic, Wolf’s Ridge’s future again looks sunny, even expanding its citywide footprint with the stunning Understory cocktail bar and lounge in Old North.

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 215 N. Fourth St., Downtown, 614-429-3936, wolfsridgebrewing.com

This story is from the “10 Best Restaurants” package in the November 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.

Editor’s note: After this story was published, executive chef Seth Lassak departed Wolf’s Ridge on Nov. 27. Lassak had been with the brewpub since its debut in 2013.