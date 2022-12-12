Song Lan Restaurant Debuts in Dublin; Hashi Closes in Granville

Openings & Announcements

The owners of the 1126 Restaurant in the Short North have introduced an upscale sushi spot called Song Lan Restaurant to Bridge Park, replacing Hen Quarter at 6628 Riverside Drive. Song Lan offers a wide variety of sashimi, nigiri and maki, including specialty rolls that range from $15-$25. Non-sushi options include udon and hibachi entrees.

We broke the news last week that chef Andrew Smith (formerly of Rockmill Tavern) and his wife, Devoney Mills, are opening their own restaurant on the city’s West Side at 3060 W. Broad St. Open only two days a week to start, Isla will feature 8-to-10-course dinners executed by the Oregon-born chef. The new restaurant, which is expected to open by summer, is an extension of the couple’s Roys Ave Supper Club, held monthly in their home. Read more here and keep an eye out for our profile of chef Smith in Columbus Monthly’s January issue.

Hot Chicken Takeover is preparing to open its first Grandview location on Friday, Dec. 16. The new hot chicken spot at 1417 W. Fifth Ave., formerly home to Sweet Carrot and Rife’s Market, will be HCT’s seventh overall location.

After getting its start as a mobile food trailer, Park Service Coffee has teamed up with Woodhouse Vegan‘s Short North bakery to bring espresso drinks, chai and more to the café located at 19 W. Russell St. Park Service’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Understory and the Commons (2571 Neil Ave.) recently added a cold-weather tent to its charming patio along the Olentangy River Trail. The 50-seat tent is dog friendly.

Closings

UPDATED The sushi and Korean restaurant Hashi (128 E. Broadway) has closed in downtown Granville, according to a post on the business's now-deleted social media account. Its sister bar upstairs, Hashi Up, has also shuttered. The owner, Steve Baldwin, confirmed the closures. Both businesses first opened in fall 2021. Baldwin emailed Columbus Monthly the following statement on Tuesday: "It’s no surprise that this past year has been difficult for us operating a small business within this community. We took a huge risk opening a business during the pandemic and one we felt was a positive cultural contribution to Granville. Unfortunately, our business didn’t work out and sadly we had no other option but to close our doors this week." Baldwin's statement goes on to say that a former employee had hacked Hashi Up's Instagram account and rewrote its closing announcement "in a way that is harmful, hurtful and incited hate towards our family." [We have since removed a link to that Instagram account.]

LaSalle's Southern Kitchen and Bar has closed at 30 S. Young St., just before its one-year anniversary. The Downtown restaurant space, located under a parking garage, has struggled in recent years since Hungry Soul Café closed in 2016.

The Pitt BBQ Grille has closed at 4219 N. High St. in Clintonville and its assets are up for sale. The barbecue eatery’s standalone locations have all closed, but you can find its remaining locations at Budd Dairy Food Hall and North Market Bridge Park.