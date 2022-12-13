Holidays: Five Clintonville Shops for the Sweets Lover in Your Life

Linda Lee Baird

Clintonville has you covered for holiday desserts, whether you’re looking for gifts or something to liven up your own festive party table. You’ll find classic sweets for traditionalists and unusual flavors for the more daring on your gift list at these five women-owned shops. Visit early in the day for the best selection.

Cakes and More

Good for: cakes that double as centerpieces

Co-owned by Adriana Bruno and her husband, Andres Rojas, North Clintonville’s Cakes and More is expansive in its promise of “more.” From colorful arrays of cake pops (including a gluten-free option) to artfully crafted classics like tiramisu, cream-filled eclairs and melt-in-your-mouth meringues, a visit to Cakes and More provides plenty of opportunities to fulfill your sugar fix. The bakery also sells popular Latin American treats, including chajá, which Bruno describes as a “Uruguayan dessert with vanilla cake, dulce de leche, peach, crushed meringues and homemade vanilla buttercream,” something she always recommends for first-time visitors. For those with less of a sweet tooth, homemade empanadas are always on the menu. The real standout, though, are the exquisitely decorated cakes. (Bruno says whole cakes are typically sold as custom orders, but slices are often on hand for walk-in customers.) Yule logs will also be available for the holidays. 4969 N. High St., 614-430-8811, cakesandmore.us

The Buckeye Lady

Good for: gifts for people and their four-legged best friends

How do you improve on the buckeye, Ohio’s best-loved dessert? You fill it with other desserts. Alicia Hindman, aka “The Buckeye Lady” in North Clintonville, stuffs her chocolate-and-peanut-butter confections with everything from s’mores, to puppy chow, to bourbon. My first bite of a cold brew-stuffed buckeye—with a coffee kick and cookie crunch—quickly converted me.

Hindman began selling buckeyes early in the pandemic to benefit friends laid off by closures. Soon after, she experienced the loss of her brother, Jeremy Mulkey, and realized making buckeyes for a cause was what she needed to get through. Today, Hindman celebrates Mulkey’s love of dogs by donating 1 percent of the company’s proceeds to canine-focused organizations.

For the holidays, she’ll bring in seasonal flavors including snickerdoodle, gingerbread and candy cane. Bonus: You can ship them to your friends out of state (September through March only). Buckeyes will last in the fridge for six weeks—but good luck resisting them that long. 4493 N. High St., 614-561-3934,thebuckeyelady.com

Pattycake Bakery

Good for: gifts for vegans; boxes of holiday cookies

You don’t have to be vegan to love Pattycake Bakery, which has been producing plant-based sweets on par with the top bakeries in the city since 2003. Pattycake takes the concept of a woman-owned business to the next level as a worker-owned cooperative run by eight co-owners—all of whom identify as women.

With its relocation to the former Flowers & Bread space in North Clintonville last year, Pattycake more than quadrupled in size. The extra space is used to produce the cupcakes, cookies and muffins that are sold at more than 30 retail locations across Columbus. And while the wholesale business is booming, there’s nothing quite like stopping into the retail shop for a fresh-from-the-oven treat—especially on a Saturday morning, when sticky buns are served. Look out for holiday flavors, including eggnog cupcakes made with Watershed bourbon, a favorite of co-owner Sarah Bryant. She says holiday cookie gift boxes, including raspberry thumbprints, gingerbread and snowballs, will be available for shipping. 3870 N. High St., 614-784-2253, pattycakebakery.com

Destination Donuts

Good for: treating yourself

After seven years at the historic North Market, Destination Donuts moved to central Clintonville in spring 2022. “It was the best decision we could have made,” owner Heather Morris says, noting the neighborhood vibe. While the North Market brought a lot of visitors from out of town, Morris is thrilled to have more regulars now that she’s part of a walkable community.

For locals and travelers alike, Destination Donuts is worth the trip. From classic flavors such as Dueling Vanilla (Morris’ take on a glazed doughnut), to more unusual options like mojito, red raspberry hibiscus and chocolate bacon, there’s something for everyone (including vegan doughnuts).

Seasonal sweets like candied peppermint and cranberry are on the way. And while you could take them home in a box or gift them (Morris recommends reheating doughnuts in the microwave for three-to-five seconds), why not give yourself a holiday present and eat them hot and fresh at the shop—or, no shame, in your car. 3519 N. High St., destinationdonuts.com

Tudie’s Cookies & Sweets

Good for: sharing-sized cookies; classic cinnamon rolls

Paying more than $5 for a cookie might sound expensive until you see the size of the treats from Tudie’s Cookies & Sweets. The Fluffernutter is so large, it uses half of a regular-sized peanut-butter cookie as a garnish. Oozing with marshmallow, it’s easiest to eat if you cut it into slices, which is what my family did. It served all four of us—suddenly a bargain.

Brittani “Tudie” Hoffman started baking in 2019 as a stress reliever for her job as a nurse. That same year, she won “Best Dessert” at the Columbus Dessert Festival, while also selling at markets and online. Ready to take the next step, Hoffman and her husband jumped at the chance to take over the space vacated by Pattycake Bakery in June of 2022. The chocolate chip cookie is Tudie’s bestseller, followed by cinnamon rolls and oatmeal cream pies. Look for gingerbread and fresh pies to take home for the holidays. 3009 N. High St., 614-826-0110, tudiescookies.com

This story is from the December 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.