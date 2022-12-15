Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Five Top Spots for Patio Dining

Nicholas Dekker

Columbus Monthly’s 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package also spotlights our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other establishments that contribute substantially to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features Patio All-Stars.

The brick-lined outdoor digs at Lindey’s are one of our longtime favorites, a cool and shaded spot for enjoying good company, a glass of wine and their easy-to-love American bistro menu. Order: nut-crusted chicken salad, carpaccio

Likewise, the patio at Basi Italia is one of the city’s beloved haunts for a quiet evening. Owners Johnny Dornback and Trish Gentile imbue the patio with the joy of a quiet escape. Lush greenery and a patio bar make it ideal for a spaghetti and meatball dinner with a bottle of wine. Order: mussels in tomato brodo, eggplant Parmesan

After establishing itself as a beloved outpost for rustic farmhouse cooking, Alqueria in the University District added a quaint patio where you can feast on farmhouse burgers or sip your way through the whiskey selection on a cool evening. Order: cured meat and cheese plate, fried chicken

The charm of The Top Steakhouse is that not much has changed over the past 67 years, but we do welcome the addition of a large patio. A bit of fresh air, lovely greenery and a small fountain provides perfect ambiance for sipping an Old Fashioned. Order: center-cut New York strip, truffle mac ’n’ cheese

It’s also hard to beat the lure of beer and barbecue alfresco, so lucky for us Ray Ray’s Hog Pit has permanently parked his trucks at Franklinton’s Land-Grant Brewing and Powell’s Nocterra Brewing. Nothing like tender brisket or ribs to go with an Oh Sure IPA or Trail Break lager. Order: jerk chicken sandwich, dry-rubbed spareribs

This story is from the “10 Best Restaurants” package in the November 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.