Food News: Saddleberk Butcher Shop Departs North Market Downtown

Closings

North Market Downtown’s onsite butcher shop Saddleberk, which replaced Penny’s Meats, has shut down after only a few months. It opened in the summer. "Saddleberk has decided to close their retail location at North Market Downtown to focus on their North Market Bridge Park shop, which remains open and successful,” said North Market CEO and executive director Rick Harrison Wolfe in an emailed statement today. He continued: “North Market leadership is currently in discussions for a new Downtown butcher concept that will also have a prepared food component. The target is to have a replacement butcher up and running in the first quarter of 2023. The fresh grocery category continues to be a priority and a huge part of North Market's mission yet proves challenging in today's business climate.” Dave Rigo, Saddleberk’s CEO, declined to elaborate on the reason behind the decision. In addition to Saddleberk’s decision to shutter its Downtown location, the Butcher & Grocer recently hit pause on two planned expansions to New Albany and Shawnee Hills.

North High Brewing will close its original taproom in the Short North at the end of the year, according to a Columbus Business First report. The decision to shutter the taproom at 1288 N. High St. comes just shy of the brewery’s 10-year anniversary. The brewery will instead focus on its ever-growing lineup of locations in Dublin, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis and, soon, Westerville.

Openings & Announcements

Polaris will soon be home to the first Maple Street Biscuit Co. in Ohio. Located at 1310 Polaris Parkway, the breakfast- and lunch-focused eatery will open its doors to the community at 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The Central Ohio storefront will be Maple Street’s 56th location overall. Known for its comfort food, Maple Street was founded in 2012 in Jacksonville, Florida, and acquired by Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in 2019. The Maple Street menu features items like the Squawking Goat, a fried chicken-and-goat cheese biscuit, asiago-and-bacon waffles, biscuits and gravy, fried green tomatoes and more.

The Roosevelt Room, a new cocktail bar from the owners of Beeline at Easton, is set to hold its grand opening on Dec. 30, according to its Instagram account. The new Bridge Park bar is located at 6544 Longshore Loop, across from the AC Hotel Dublin.

Portia’s Diner, which closed its Clintonville brick-and-mortar in July, is now operating as a food truck serving plant-based pizzas, subs, pizza by the slice, salads and more.

Events

East Market’sHoliday Market, featuring various local artisans, takes place 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 212 Kelton Ave. In addition to the market’s regular slate of vendors, local businesses like Three Bites Bakery, Prospect Jam Co. and the Bearded Baker will be on hand, as well as makers selling candles, art, leather goods and more.