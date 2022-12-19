What’s Hot & What’s Not in Columbus Food and Drink, from Wine Shops to Bone Marrow Luges

Southern food is the ghost pepper of local food trends of late. Asheville’s Tupelo Honey brought its signature fried chicken to Upper Arlington in October, while locally owned Subourbon Southern Kitchen & Spirits and the East Market’s Creole 2 Geaux are both geauxing strong. And a chain dedicated to Southern cobblers? You bet. A Gahanna franchise of Peach Cobbler Factory is now open.

Wine shops and wine bars are thriving. Hausfrau Haven’s owners recently opened the Laundry, the shop’s sibling wine bar, and the Twisted Vine wine shop in Fifth by Northwest will soon undergo expansion. Meanwhile, Aardvark Wine & Beer is an exciting new addition to in Linworth, and City Winery, a massive urban winery and entertainment venue, is set to help transform the South Side’s Steelton Village.

The promise of quality late-night food, something seriously lacking in Columbus, has piqued our interest in Cobra, a new Asian-inspired neighborhood bar coming to the Brewery District. Fingers crossed for more late-night fare.

QR code menus, a pandemic-era vestige, were fine for a while, but slow load times can frustrate diners. Plus, we miss the tactile nature of a printed menu. (We are a magazine, after all.)

The late Anthony Bourdain once said that bone marrow luges, in which whiskey slides down a marrow bone and into your throat, are “against all standards of decency.” That was in 2012. Ten years later, a steakhouse called Cut 132 is bringing the decadent shot to Easton. In a word: gross.

We miss the vibe and tacos at El Camino Inn, which has been shut down since 2020, but its dust-gathering “Coming Soon” sign is just trolling us at this point.

Block’s Bagels is suing its former partner, the owner of Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The Columbus bagel wars are, ahem, roundly seen as a bummer. Everything about the hole affair is seedy. Can’t our bagel shops just get along?

