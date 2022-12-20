FOOD

Notable Columbus-Area Restaurant and Bar Closings in 2022

Central Ohio says goodbye to Nida’s Thai on High, Leipzig Haus, The Market and more.

Erin Edwards
Columbus Monthly
The Market in Italian Village closed in September 2022.

The restaurant industry is already a tough one, but add inflation and staffing challenges, and you have a recipe for business closures. Here’s a roundup of notable restaurants that closed in 2022, categorized by region.  

Central

BBR, Arena District 

Dahlia Nightclub, Arena District 

Rockmill Tavern and Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill, Brewery District 

Aracri Pizzeria, Campus 

Eden Burger, Campus 

Buddha Bowl, Clintonville 

Lineage Brewing, Clintonville 

Papa Giorgio's, Clintonville 

The Pit BBQ Grille, Clintonville 

Portia's Diner, Clintonville 

The Dry Mill, Downtown 

LaSalle’s Southern Kitchen and Bar, Downtown 

Nosh on High, Downtown 

Pub Mahone, Downtown 

Champps, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest 

Cleaver, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest 

CoreLife Eatery, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest 

Luck Bros. Coffee, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest 

Marshall's, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest 

The Market, Italian Village 

Punk Pigs, Old North 

The Crest Gastropub, Schumacher Place 

Boxwood Biscuit Co., Short North 

DeVine Tastings & Dining, Short North 

Melt Bar & Grilled, Short North 

Nida's Thai on High, Short North 

North High Brewing, Short North 

Preston’s: A Burger Joint (inside North Market), Short North (relocating to Clintonville

Saddleberk (inside North Market), Short North 

Two Truths, Short North 

White Castle, Short North 

Boston Stoker, Victorian Village 

Oodles Noodle & Dumpling Bar, Victorian Village 

The Shrunken Head, Victorian Village 

East

Indochine Café, East Side (replaced by Racha Tea Boba and Desserts) 

Leipzig Haus, East Side 

Crispy Coop, Pickerington 

Judge’s Choice Rollup Ice Cream, Pickerington 

Max & Erma's, Reynoldsburg 

Tee Jaye’s Country Place, Reynoldsburg 

Food Trucks 

Mersh’s Breakfast Café 

Phillips on Wheels 

North

Speck Italian Eatery, Delaware (relocating Downtown) 

Aangan India Bistro, Lewis Center 

The Porch, Lewis Center 

The Light of Seven Matchsticks, Worthington 

Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Live Music, Worthington 

Northwest

Black Radish Creamery (inside North Market Bridge Park), Dublin 

The Bogey Inn, Dublin 

Cake Walk, Dublin 

Curry Up, Dublin 

Hen Quarter, Dublin 

Kintsugi Sushi (inside North Market Bridge Park), Dublin 

The Little Kitchen (inside North Market Bridge Park), Dublin 

Momo Ghar, Dublin 

Noodle Topia, Dublin 

DeArni's Tavern & Grill, Northwest Columbus 

Harrison's on Kenny, Northwest Columbus 

Ichiban Bakery, Northwest Columbus 

Neighbor’s Deli, Northwest Columbus 

Barra Tacos, Upper Arlington 

Northeast

LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill, Easton 

Smith & Wollensky, Easton 

Arepazo, Gahanna 

The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express, Gahanna 

Stadium, Gahanna 

Soulshine Tavern & Kitchen, New Albany

Couscous House, Northland 

Rooster's, Northland 

Ashtyn's Seafood House, Polaris 

West

Woodys Wing House, Hilliard 