Notable Columbus-Area Restaurant and Bar Closings in 2022
Central Ohio says goodbye to Nida’s Thai on High, Leipzig Haus, The Market and more.
The restaurant industry is already a tough one, but add inflation and staffing challenges, and you have a recipe for business closures. Here’s a roundup of notable restaurants that closed in 2022, categorized by region.
Central
BBR, Arena District
Dahlia Nightclub, Arena District
Rockmill Tavern and Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill, Brewery District
Aracri Pizzeria, Campus
Eden Burger, Campus
Buddha Bowl, Clintonville
Lineage Brewing, Clintonville
Papa Giorgio's, Clintonville
The Pit BBQ Grille, Clintonville
Portia's Diner, Clintonville
The Dry Mill, Downtown
LaSalle’s Southern Kitchen and Bar, Downtown
Nosh on High, Downtown
Pub Mahone, Downtown
Champps, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest
Cleaver, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest
CoreLife Eatery, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest
Luck Bros. Coffee, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest
Marshall's, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest
The Market, Italian Village
Punk Pigs, Old North
The Crest Gastropub, Schumacher Place
Boxwood Biscuit Co., Short North
DeVine Tastings & Dining, Short North
Melt Bar & Grilled, Short North
Nida's Thai on High, Short North
North High Brewing, Short North
Preston’s: A Burger Joint (inside North Market), Short North (relocating to Clintonville)
Saddleberk (inside North Market), Short North
Two Truths, Short North
White Castle, Short North
Boston Stoker, Victorian Village
Oodles Noodle & Dumpling Bar, Victorian Village
The Shrunken Head, Victorian Village
East
Indochine Café, East Side (replaced by Racha Tea Boba and Desserts)
Leipzig Haus, East Side
Crispy Coop, Pickerington
Judge’s Choice Rollup Ice Cream, Pickerington
Max & Erma's, Reynoldsburg
Tee Jaye’s Country Place, Reynoldsburg
Food Trucks
Mersh’s Breakfast Café
Phillips on Wheels
North
Speck Italian Eatery, Delaware (relocating Downtown)
Aangan India Bistro, Lewis Center
The Porch, Lewis Center
The Light of Seven Matchsticks, Worthington
Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Live Music, Worthington
Northwest
Black Radish Creamery (inside North Market Bridge Park), Dublin
The Bogey Inn, Dublin
Cake Walk, Dublin
Curry Up, Dublin
Hen Quarter, Dublin
Kintsugi Sushi (inside North Market Bridge Park), Dublin
The Little Kitchen (inside North Market Bridge Park), Dublin
Momo Ghar, Dublin
Noodle Topia, Dublin
DeArni's Tavern & Grill, Northwest Columbus
Harrison's on Kenny, Northwest Columbus
Ichiban Bakery, Northwest Columbus
Neighbor’s Deli, Northwest Columbus
Barra Tacos, Upper Arlington
Northeast
LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill, Easton
Smith & Wollensky, Easton
Arepazo, Gahanna
The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express, Gahanna
Stadium, Gahanna
Soulshine Tavern & Kitchen, New Albany
Couscous House, Northland
Rooster's, Northland
Ashtyn's Seafood House, Polaris
West
Woodys Wing House, Hilliard