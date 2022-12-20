Notable Columbus-Area Restaurant and Bar Closings in 2022

The restaurant industry is already a tough one, but add inflation and staffing challenges, and you have a recipe for business closures. Here’s a roundup of notable restaurants that closed in 2022, categorized by region.

Central

BBR, Arena District

Dahlia Nightclub, Arena District

Rockmill Tavern and Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill, Brewery District

Aracri Pizzeria, Campus

Eden Burger, Campus

Buddha Bowl, Clintonville

Lineage Brewing, Clintonville

Papa Giorgio's, Clintonville

The Pit BBQ Grille, Clintonville

Portia's Diner, Clintonville

The Dry Mill, Downtown

LaSalle’s Southern Kitchen and Bar, Downtown

Nosh on High, Downtown

Pub Mahone, Downtown

Champps, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest

Cleaver, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest

CoreLife Eatery, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest

Luck Bros. Coffee, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest

Marshall's, Grandview/Fifth by Northwest

The Market, Italian Village

Punk Pigs, Old North

The Crest Gastropub, Schumacher Place

Boxwood Biscuit Co., Short North

DeVine Tastings & Dining, Short North

Melt Bar & Grilled, Short North

Nida's Thai on High, Short North

North High Brewing, Short North

Preston’s: A Burger Joint (inside North Market), Short North (relocating to Clintonville)

Saddleberk (inside North Market), Short North

Two Truths, Short North

White Castle, Short North

Boston Stoker, Victorian Village

Oodles Noodle & Dumpling Bar, Victorian Village

The Shrunken Head, Victorian Village

East

Indochine Café, East Side (replaced by Racha Tea Boba and Desserts)

Leipzig Haus, East Side

Crispy Coop, Pickerington

Judge’s Choice Rollup Ice Cream, Pickerington

Max & Erma's, Reynoldsburg

Tee Jaye’s Country Place, Reynoldsburg

Food Trucks

Mersh’s Breakfast Café

Phillips on Wheels

North

Speck Italian Eatery, Delaware (relocating Downtown)

Aangan India Bistro, Lewis Center

The Porch, Lewis Center

The Light of Seven Matchsticks, Worthington

Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Live Music, Worthington

Northwest

Black Radish Creamery (inside North Market Bridge Park), Dublin

The Bogey Inn, Dublin

Cake Walk, Dublin

Curry Up, Dublin

Hen Quarter, Dublin

Kintsugi Sushi (inside North Market Bridge Park), Dublin

The Little Kitchen (inside North Market Bridge Park), Dublin

Momo Ghar, Dublin

Noodle Topia, Dublin

DeArni's Tavern & Grill, Northwest Columbus

Harrison's on Kenny, Northwest Columbus

Ichiban Bakery, Northwest Columbus

Neighbor’s Deli, Northwest Columbus

Barra Tacos, Upper Arlington

Northeast

LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill, Easton

Smith & Wollensky, Easton

Arepazo, Gahanna

The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express, Gahanna

Stadium, Gahanna

Soulshine Tavern & Kitchen, New Albany

Couscous House, Northland

Rooster's, Northland

Ashtyn's Seafood House, Polaris

West

Woodys Wing House, Hilliard