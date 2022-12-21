Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Five Top Restaurants for Breakfast

Nicholas Dekker

As part of our 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package, Columbus Monthly also is showcasing our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other establishments that contribute significantly to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features An Ideal Morning.

There are many ways to shape the perfect morning in Columbus, and most of them start with one of the following breakfast joints.

Fox in the Snow Café is too tempting to ignore, with its coffee bar, that ridiculously good egg sandwich and stunning displays loaded with everything from iced cinnamon rolls to tomato galettes to coffee cake. The low counters, communal tables and lack of Wi-Fi invite you to start the day connecting with others. Order: buttermilk biscuit and jam, blueberry galettes

Equally beautiful are the cases at Pistacia Vera in German Village, where visitors hungrily eye flaky rye croissants, apple galettes and colorful macarons. Looking for a heartier meal? The café offers a handful of brunch items and croissant sandwiches. Order: pain au chocolat, mushroom quiche

Speaking of ample breakfasts, the family-run Skillet won’t let you leave hungry. The Ohio-focused, ingredient-driven eatery continually impresses with its ever-shifting menu, and we’ve learned to trust the Caskey family with whatever they throw at us. Order: griddled cinnamon rolls, shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy

We approach The Lox Bagel Shop with the same attitude, trusting owner Kevin Crowley, chef Silas Caeton and team to craft some of the city’s best bagels—which are a wood-fired, New York/Montréal hybrid. The Lox uses them in towering breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Order: pastrami on sea salt and herb bagel, potatoes fried in chicken fat

Northstar Café is coming up on two decades of wowing us with its pleasing restaurant designs and consistently executed breakfast and brunch. That’s nearly 20 years of enjoying fluffy Cloud 9 pancakes and Northstar burgers. Order: rosemary-heavy sweet potato hash, mushroom frittata

This story is from the “10 Best Restaurants” package in the November 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.