Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Casual Spots, from Chinese to Pizza

As part of our 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package, Columbus Monthly also is showcasing our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other establishments that make significant contributions to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features Unfussy Yet Special destinations.

Most of our favorite tacos come from local food trucks (not included on our Hot 40 list). That said, with five locations around Central Ohio, Los Guachos is still the king of al pastor tacos. Order: gringas tacos, al pastor torta

Brooklyn-based Paulie Gee’s is known for wood-fired pizzas like the Hellboy, with hot soppressata, but also a fine selection of vegan pizzas. The addition of “squares,” Paulie Gee’s take on Detroit-style pies, was a game changer. Order: pepperoni square, any vegan pizza with cashew milk ricotta

Northland’s Huong Vietnamese Restaurant remains our favorite spot for steaming bowls of restorative pho, but it’s worth exploring the large menu over a sweet iced coffee. Order: banh xeo, pho dac biet

Jiu Thai Asian Café’s dining room has finally reopened after a long COVID closure. We’ll see you there soon for the Shaanxi-style, hand-pulled noodles, which appear on their own or in noodle soups. Order: biang biang noodles, Xi’an-style cold noodles

With the closing of Hong Kong House, the crown for best Sichuan fare likely goes to ChiliSpot. If you like heat of the numbing variety, ChiliSpot will bring it. Order: dry-fried green beans, Storm Fish

Yemeni home cooking is the focus of Najmeddine Gabbar’s Yemeni Restaurant. Here, fall-off-the-bone lamb dishes, bubbling stews and house-made khubz bread make for an unforgettable feast. Order: lamb haneeth, hummus with lamb

Baba ghanoush, fattoush salad, chicken shawarma, falafel—they’re all here at chef-owner Maggie Ailabouni’s 13-year-old Mazah Mediterranean Eatery. The restaurant’s Lebanese night has become a monthly tradition. Order: shish tawook

At Riziki Swahili Grill, chef-owner Riziki Yussuf transports diners to her home island of Zanzibar, through fresh juices and flavor-packed dishes of kebabs, curry and whole fish. Order: tangawizi juice, chapati with curry

Ten years in, Columbus is still in love with Harvest Pizzeria’s wood-fired pies. The family of pizzerias also offers great sandwiches, pastas and excellent desserts. Order: Spicy Yuma pizza, butterscotch budino

This story is from the “10 Best Restaurants” package in the November 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.