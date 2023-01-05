Harvest Reopens in Clintonville; Ill Mannered Adding Second Taproom

Openings & Announcements

Powell-based Ill Mannered Brewing Co. is expanding to Marysville later this year. The brewery announced this week that it plans to open a 2,000-square-foot taproom and barrel house at 117 S. Main St., a historic building that once housed a general store. “We love being a small neighborhood brewery in Powell and have had amazing support for the past seven years here,” says Ill Mannered co-owner Tom Ayers in a press release. “As we grew and looked to expand, we felt the best fit was to open a second location in another community to continue our neighborhood brewery mantra. Our beer has always been well received at local bars and restaurants in the Marysville area, so it seemed like a natural fit.” The space will feature a large glass garage door that opens to an outdoor courtyard with additional seating and fire pits. Production will continue to take place at Ill Mannered’s brewery at 38 Grace Drive in Powell, which opened in 2018.

After suffering a fire last July, Clintonville’s Harvest Bar + Kitchen (2885 N. High St.) reopens today (Thursday) at 4 p.m. after a 6-month closure for renovations. When the location opened in 2014, the restaurant marked Harvest's first venture beyond its signature pizzas, offering an expanded menu of burgers, sandwiches and small plates.

The owners of Kittie’s Cakes will take over the Highline Coffee Co. space located at 693 High St. in Worthington. According to an announcement on Instagram, Highline Coffee will reopen on Monday, Jan. 9, and will eventually be converted into Kittie’s third location, joining storefronts in Bexley and German Village.

Bonifacio announced this week that it’s expanding to Cincinnati with a new concept and menu. According to the social media announcement, the new venture’s name is Gabriela: Filipino Kantina and is expected to open this spring in the Gatherhall, a new food hall coming to the Norwood area. In November, Bonifacio (1577 King Ave.) made its debut on Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants list.

The King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood has a new watering hole and brunch spot. Waves Bar & Kitchen opened in late December at 828 E. Long St., offering a full bar and a food menu of wings, pizzas, burgers and more. Weekend brunch options include chicken and waffles, pancakes, and shrimp and grits.

Tous Les Jours, a South Korean bakery chain known for its French-style pastries, opened Dec. 31 at 2851 Olentangy River Road.

Ohio’s first Maple Street Biscuit Co. location makes its debut today (Thursday) at 1310 Polaris Parkway. The Maple Street menu features items like the Squawking Goat, a fried chicken-and-goat cheese biscuit, asiago-and-bacon waffles, biscuits and gravy, fried green tomatoes and more.

Erawan Thai (3589 Refugee Road) has reopened after its business license was suspended for a sales tax issue.

Closings

In case you missed it, Preston’s: A Burger Joint is now closed inside the North Market on Spruce Street. The popular burger joint plans to reopen later this month at 2973 N. High St. in Clintonville. The new space, located next door to Combustion Brewery & Taproom, will be Preston’s first standalone restaurant.

The vegetarian Indian eatery Gokul Café has permanently closed at 2685 Federated Blvd. According to a post on the café’s Facebook page, the restaurant plans to reopen in another location.