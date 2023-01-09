Whitney House Closes for Renovations; Buckeye Lake Gets a Cocktail Bar

Openings & Announcements

Granville native Benjamin Long has opened a new cocktail lounge-meets-gastropub near Buckeye Lake. Hereinafter Cocktail Tavern, located at 3430 N. Bank Road NE in Millersport, promises classic cocktails, wine, beer and Southern-inspired fare such as fried oysters, gumbo, shrimp and grits and fried green tomatoes. In addition, the tavern houses a retail wine shop called Heretofore Wine Shop. The tavern’s hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Leonard’s Coffee Roasting Co., a local small-batch coffee roaster operated by Zach Leonard, unveiled its first brick-and-mortar coffeehouse on Sunday at 32 S. Main St. in downtown Johnstown.

Pizzano’s Express recently began slinging New York-style pizzas at 804 Parsons Ave. in Southern Orchards. This sibling restaurant to Pizzano’s at 2460 N. Cassady Ave. also serves a variety of strombolis and baked pastas.

Plain City has a new spot for coffee, breakfast and lunch. The Red Hen Cafe & Bakery, located at 542 West Main, offers a breakfast skillet, breakfast burrito, pastries, salads, paninis and more.

Events

Deb Perelman, the popular cookbook author and creator of the Smitten Kitchen, will sit down for an interview this March with Columbus Monthly contributor Nicholas Dekker (aka Breakfast with Nick). The author talk and book signing event will take place Wednesday, March 22, at Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave. Perelman is the author of “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files,” “Smitten Kitchen Every Day” and “The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook.” Purchase tickets here.

Temporary Closings

The Whitney House (666 High St.) is currently closed while it undergoes a facelift. The restaurant, located in Old Worthington, will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The East Side restaurant FishBurger (1808 E Livingston Ave.) has been forced to temporarily close after the building was struck by a stolen vehicle a week ago. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the owners reopen the restaurant.

Closings

Owner Jimmy Dragich recently announced the closure of his Schumacher Place deli and live music venue, Jimmyluka's, which opened in 2018. In the announcement on social media, Dragich teased that a new, yet-to-be-determined venture will fill the space in the future. “We are very proud of what we have established and look forward to bringing another great concept to the space for the growing Southside District,” the post reads.