Black Radish and North Country Named 2023 Good Food Award Finalists

Openings & Announcements

Black Radish Creamery and North Country Charcuterie are finalists for the 2023 Good Food Awards, an annual event that celebrates outstanding American craft food producers. Award categories range from cheese, coffee and charcuterie to preserves, snacks and spirits. In the cheese category, Black Radish is a 2023 finalist for its raclette and Bandit Red cheddar. Meanwhile, North Country is up for an award in the charcuterie section for its wagyu beef bacon. Both artisans are no strangers to the Good Food Awards. Last year, North Country won for its herbed wagyu bresaola, and Black Radish is a three-time Good Food winner for its fruit preserves. Winners of the 2023 awards will be announced at a ceremony on April 21 in Portland, Oregon.

The owners of Marshall’s Grandview, which closed last summer after 37 years in business, announced that they’ve found a tenant for at least a portion of the building at 1105 W. First Ave. Filling the space will be a bar called Grand Tavern from owner Andrea Spence, offering cocktails, beer and wine. The 3,000-square-foot “restaurant side” of Marshall’s is still available.

This week, Watershed Kitchen & Bar released a new cocktail menu. Bar manager Ty Phillips-Bond oversaw development of the menu, which features a travel guide theme and 15 new cocktail offerings. (We recommend the Legend of Baba Budan featuring cold brew and amaro and the Heikegani, with olive-oil washed gin, sherry and plum wine.) For those taking part in Dry January, several of the libations can be made nonalcoholic. Check out Watershed’s new menu here.

India Bistro & China House is expected to open in mid-January at 2540 Bethel Road in the Carriage Place Plaza, according to The Columbus Dispatch. The restaurant will offer both Chinese and Indian cuisines, including daily lunchtime and dinner buffets.

Rose Dough Donuts will celebrate its first anniversary on Jan. 21, with special sweet offerings. Preorders open Monday, Jan. 16, for pick up 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 outside (weather permitting) the Food Lab at 1400 Dublin Road. Read more about how Rose Dough got its start.

Temporary Closings

A fire has forced the fried seafood restaurant Shrimp Hut to shut down temporarily at 516 S. Yearling Road in Whitehall.

Closings

The Campus-area coffee shop Cielo Café has closed at 1762 N. High St.